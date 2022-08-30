ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

volumesandvoyages.com

Las Vegas Bucket List: 49 Best Things to do in Las Vegas

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. This Las Vegas bucket list will introduce you to all the best things to do in Sin City!
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $7.95 Million, This Brand New Modern Home in Henderson Made with Effortless Indoor Outdoor Living and Jaw Dropping Design

The Home in Henderson, a luxuriously custom estate with unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip was designed by renowned Architect, Brandon Architects and Morrison Interiors is now available for sale. This home located at 5 Cloud Chaser Blvd, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Hasman (Phone: 702-769-2725) at Resort Management, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
tourcounsel.com

Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?

Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas

Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FlyOver in Las Vegas to Launch New Flight Ride, “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies,” September 26

“WINDBORNE: CALL OF THE CANADIAN ROCKIES,” SEPTEMBER 26. Guests Will Soar Over Canada’s Mountains, Glaciers, Lakes and More on Immersive Flight Ride Attraction. FlyOver, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary in Las Vegas with the launch of an epic flight ride experience –Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies – on September 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home

The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022

South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge

Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Enjoy a singular experience at One Steakhouse in Las Vegas

From appetizers and cocktails to main courses and desserts, One Steakhouse provides one of the most memorable meals you’re likely to have in Vegas. Start with crispy tiger shrimp with cherry pepper aioli, paired with a signature cocktail like the Scorpion Bite (Maker’s Mark, Barrow’s Intense Ginger, grapefruit juice and honey-jalapeño syrup) before moving to Midwestern ranch-provided steaks like filet mignon, cold seafood like tuna poke, and desserts like a raspberry lemon baked Alaska.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Beloved Egyptian Restaurant Pots Suddenly Closes

After struggling to transition to a cloud kitchen model, beloved Egyptian restaurant Pots in Las Vegas has closed. Three months ago, owner Iman Haggag closed the doors to her brick-and-mortar restaurant after her lease expired and relocated Pots into a 200-square-foot kitchen downtown. After finding herself unable to attract the same customer base she had at her previous location, Haggag tells Eater Vegas that she closed Pots for good on August 31.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Think you’ve got what it takes? Check out the food challenge at Sickie’s Garage in Las Vegas

Up for a food challenge? Head to Sickie’s Garage and check out the Victory Lap Challenge, a beast of a meal that will stretch the boundaries of every stomach. You’ll definitely want your camera ready when this meal arrives at your table—it starts with patty melts acting as the outer buns and a grilled cheese sandwich acting as the middle bun. In between all this, you’ll find more burger patties, pulled pork, bacon, two fried eggs, fried jalapeños, fried pickles and boneless chicken wings, all smothered with barbecue and sriracha sauces. Add fries and this all comes to—wait for it—861604more than 5 pounds of food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors

Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
matadornetwork.com

You Can Take a Free Autonomous Lyft Ride in Vegas

If you’re one of those people who gets in an Uber or Lyft hungover, pulls your hood over your eyes, and hopes the driver won’t talk to you, this autonomous Lyft might be for you. Lyft is partnering with Motional, an autonomous vehicle company, to introduce an electric robotaxi in Las Vegas. It’s essentially a self-driving ride-hail vehicle that’ll take you where you need to go without the cumbersome human interaction. The all-electric IONIQ 5 AV car is the first debut of Motional and Lyft’s fully driverless service in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
LAS VEGAS, NV

