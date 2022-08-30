Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
volumesandvoyages.com
Las Vegas Bucket List: 49 Best Things to do in Las Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. This Las Vegas bucket list will introduce you to all the best things to do in Sin City!
nevadabusiness.com
The Neon Museum to Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration at Siegfried & Roy’s Private Estate, Jungle Palace
LAS VEGAS – The Neon Museum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in historic downtown Las Vegas with a special evening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy.
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market for $7.95 Million, This Brand New Modern Home in Henderson Made with Effortless Indoor Outdoor Living and Jaw Dropping Design
The Home in Henderson, a luxuriously custom estate with unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip was designed by renowned Architect, Brandon Architects and Morrison Interiors is now available for sale. This home located at 5 Cloud Chaser Blvd, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Hasman (Phone: 702-769-2725) at Resort Management, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
tourcounsel.com
Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?
Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
Las Vegas named 4th rudest city in America
Las Vegas has been named the 4th rudest city in America in a national survey done by the website Preply.
KDWN
Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas
Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
vegas24seven.com
FlyOver in Las Vegas to Launch New Flight Ride, “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies,” September 26
“WINDBORNE: CALL OF THE CANADIAN ROCKIES,” SEPTEMBER 26. Guests Will Soar Over Canada’s Mountains, Glaciers, Lakes and More on Immersive Flight Ride Attraction. FlyOver, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary in Las Vegas with the launch of an epic flight ride experience –Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies – on September 26.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home
The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
1oaklasvegas.com
11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022
South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge
Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
New Showgirls Signage Welcomes Visitors to Downtown Las Vegas
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Enjoy a singular experience at One Steakhouse in Las Vegas
From appetizers and cocktails to main courses and desserts, One Steakhouse provides one of the most memorable meals you’re likely to have in Vegas. Start with crispy tiger shrimp with cherry pepper aioli, paired with a signature cocktail like the Scorpion Bite (Maker’s Mark, Barrow’s Intense Ginger, grapefruit juice and honey-jalapeño syrup) before moving to Midwestern ranch-provided steaks like filet mignon, cold seafood like tuna poke, and desserts like a raspberry lemon baked Alaska.
Eater
Beloved Egyptian Restaurant Pots Suddenly Closes
After struggling to transition to a cloud kitchen model, beloved Egyptian restaurant Pots in Las Vegas has closed. Three months ago, owner Iman Haggag closed the doors to her brick-and-mortar restaurant after her lease expired and relocated Pots into a 200-square-foot kitchen downtown. After finding herself unable to attract the same customer base she had at her previous location, Haggag tells Eater Vegas that she closed Pots for good on August 31.
Why Las Vegas is known as Hawaii’s 'Ninth Island'
"As more people relocate from Hawaii to Las Vegas, it's becoming more common to run into someone you know with Hawaii roots."
lasvegasmagazine.com
Think you’ve got what it takes? Check out the food challenge at Sickie’s Garage in Las Vegas
Up for a food challenge? Head to Sickie’s Garage and check out the Victory Lap Challenge, a beast of a meal that will stretch the boundaries of every stomach. You’ll definitely want your camera ready when this meal arrives at your table—it starts with patty melts acting as the outer buns and a grilled cheese sandwich acting as the middle bun. In between all this, you’ll find more burger patties, pulled pork, bacon, two fried eggs, fried jalapeños, fried pickles and boneless chicken wings, all smothered with barbecue and sriracha sauces. Add fries and this all comes to—wait for it—861604more than 5 pounds of food.
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors
Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
news3lv.com
Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman from New York will be going home with almost $400,000 in her pocket. Lucky Caesars Rewards member Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell Las Vegas Wednesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New 50-foot-tall...
matadornetwork.com
You Can Take a Free Autonomous Lyft Ride in Vegas
If you’re one of those people who gets in an Uber or Lyft hungover, pulls your hood over your eyes, and hopes the driver won’t talk to you, this autonomous Lyft might be for you. Lyft is partnering with Motional, an autonomous vehicle company, to introduce an electric robotaxi in Las Vegas. It’s essentially a self-driving ride-hail vehicle that’ll take you where you need to go without the cumbersome human interaction. The all-electric IONIQ 5 AV car is the first debut of Motional and Lyft’s fully driverless service in 2023.
news3lv.com
Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
