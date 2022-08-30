ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete awarded for affordable housing efforts

The Florida Housing Coalition (FHC) recently recognized the City of St. Petersburg for its pioneering efforts to address the ongoing housing crisis affecting much of the state. City leaders walked up to the stage twice during the three-day FHC Statewide Affordable Housing Conference to collect awards. The first was for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The 40th Avenue bridge reopens

September 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced the temporary closure of the 40th Avenue NE bridge is now complete, and the roadway has reopened. There's a new traffic pattern that shifts access to the newly constructed northern section of the bridge. Construction will now begin on the southern segment of the bridge, according to the city.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Beach Boulevard Retail Building Listed at $3 Million

One of the most visible commercial buildings in downtown Gulfport is for sale, although Gulfport won’t likely see any noticeable changes right away. The Texas family – the Packer family – who owns the shopping complex at 3115 Beach Blvd. S., home to the Beach Bazaar, More Bazaar, Zaiya ArtiZen Market, and Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop, has listed the entire complex for sale with a St. Petersburg real estate company. The price tag? $3 million. The sale applies only to the building itself, which encompasses 6,230 square feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land, and not to the tenant businesses.
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Officials debate self-funding Albert Whitted Airport

The city may reject federal funds to finance needed projects at the Albert Whitted Airport and instead self-fund it, to avoid further locking into a commitment of maintaining the airport. As the future of the 100-acre waterfront airport site is yet to be determined, certain safety-related projects may be addressed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County announces Labor Day Closures

September 1, 2022 - All Pinellas County government offices will close on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. While the county’s Parks and Conservation administrative office, Heritage Village and education centers will close, all county parks and preserves will remain open. Residents can also still visit the Florida Botanical Gardens and utilize county boat ramps and beach access parking. The Solid Waste Disposal Complex will remain open for business from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. However, the administrative building and the household electronics and chemical collection centers will close. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
PLANetizen

Site Location Snafu Puts Clearwater’s RAISE Grant Funding at Risk

A conceptual rendering of the multimodal transit center proposed by Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for downtown Clearwater. | Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. Wires were crossed between the city manager and the city council in Clearwater, Florida, though the city is now back on track with a plan that won $20 million in grant funding from the federal government in August.
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
PALM HARBOR, FL
