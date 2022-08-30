Read full article on original website
St. Pete awarded for affordable housing efforts
The Florida Housing Coalition (FHC) recently recognized the City of St. Petersburg for its pioneering efforts to address the ongoing housing crisis affecting much of the state. City leaders walked up to the stage twice during the three-day FHC Statewide Affordable Housing Conference to collect awards. The first was for...
luxuryrealestate.com
1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE
Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
stpetecatalyst.com
The 40th Avenue bridge reopens
September 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced the temporary closure of the 40th Avenue NE bridge is now complete, and the roadway has reopened. There's a new traffic pattern that shifts access to the newly constructed northern section of the bridge. Construction will now begin on the southern segment of the bridge, according to the city.
fox13news.com
Clearwater church unveils new solar rooftop that will power entire facility
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clearwater is adding another source to its power of prayer. Members of the church joined community members at a ribbon cutting to unveil the church's new solar rooftop. "It powers the entire facility. Their bill should really only be the minimum customer...
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
thegabber.com
Beach Boulevard Retail Building Listed at $3 Million
One of the most visible commercial buildings in downtown Gulfport is for sale, although Gulfport won’t likely see any noticeable changes right away. The Texas family – the Packer family – who owns the shopping complex at 3115 Beach Blvd. S., home to the Beach Bazaar, More Bazaar, Zaiya ArtiZen Market, and Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop, has listed the entire complex for sale with a St. Petersburg real estate company. The price tag? $3 million. The sale applies only to the building itself, which encompasses 6,230 square feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land, and not to the tenant businesses.
stpetecatalyst.com
Officials debate self-funding Albert Whitted Airport
The city may reject federal funds to finance needed projects at the Albert Whitted Airport and instead self-fund it, to avoid further locking into a commitment of maintaining the airport. As the future of the 100-acre waterfront airport site is yet to be determined, certain safety-related projects may be addressed...
usf.edu
Massive land use change would allow a new city to arise in rural eastern Sarasota County
Sarasota County Commissioners voted Wednesday to rezone 4,120 acres in the county's northeast corner for a new planned community. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. A steady stream of about two dozen residents told board members the change is not compatible with the county's master...
stpetecatalyst.com
County announces Labor Day Closures
September 1, 2022 - All Pinellas County government offices will close on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. While the county’s Parks and Conservation administrative office, Heritage Village and education centers will close, all county parks and preserves will remain open. Residents can also still visit the Florida Botanical Gardens and utilize county boat ramps and beach access parking. The Solid Waste Disposal Complex will remain open for business from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. However, the administrative building and the household electronics and chemical collection centers will close. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.
PLANetizen
Site Location Snafu Puts Clearwater’s RAISE Grant Funding at Risk
A conceptual rendering of the multimodal transit center proposed by Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for downtown Clearwater. | Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. Wires were crossed between the city manager and the city council in Clearwater, Florida, though the city is now back on track with a plan that won $20 million in grant funding from the federal government in August.
Pinellas County Housing Authority reopened section 8 housing voucher waitlist
For the first time in two years, Pinellas County Housing Authority leaders reopened their waitlist for section 8 vouchers this week.
suncoastnews.com
Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
Following turmoil with mayor, Tampa City Council looks for 'hard reset' with new city attorney
Council said they appreciate Zelman, but that council's relationship with the attorney's office needs to change.
Infrastructure projects to replace old pipes, fix roads underway in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the City of Tampa grows, transportation leaders say major work is needed on our pipes Some pipes are a hundred years old. It’s why work is underway to replace aging pipes and make roads safer. The goal is to provide cleaner water, better fire protection and safer streets.
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes to adhere to Labor Day weekend schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to Selmon Expressway traffic this Labor Day weekend. The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will open in the eastbound direction at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and will remain in the eastbound direction until 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6.
City of St. Pete's spokesperson resigns, citing 'hostile work environment'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The city of St. Petersburg's communication director has resigned from her position in a letter addressed to Mayor Ken Welch on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment" and the "overall culture of bullying." Janelle Irwin Taylor's resignation was effective at the close of business on...
Several traffic lights out of service in Downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heads up, drivers. There are several traffic lights out of service Friday in Downtown St. Pete. Lights are out from 3rd Street to MLK Street and from 3rd Avenue North to 11th Avenue North, the St. Petersburg Police Department wrote in a tweet. Police also...
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
