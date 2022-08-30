One of the most visible commercial buildings in downtown Gulfport is for sale, although Gulfport won’t likely see any noticeable changes right away. The Texas family – the Packer family – who owns the shopping complex at 3115 Beach Blvd. S., home to the Beach Bazaar, More Bazaar, Zaiya ArtiZen Market, and Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop, has listed the entire complex for sale with a St. Petersburg real estate company. The price tag? $3 million. The sale applies only to the building itself, which encompasses 6,230 square feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land, and not to the tenant businesses.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO