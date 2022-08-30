Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
The new chairman of Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is currently working on its 26th home since being formed in 1999. At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Jimmerson was appointed chairman he takes over for Eugene and Charlene Goolsby who recently “retired” after more than two decades of helping manage the organization and has built homes in Enterprise and Elba.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
wdhn.com
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
wdhn.com
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces 84 Ecore International jobs in Ozark
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore is making a $25.5 million investment in rural Dale County. The new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will employ 84 workers in the city of Ozark with an average pay of $42,500 annually. Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring...
alreporter.com
Commission approves Dothan’s first charter school
After a dramatic tied vote last week, the Alabama Public Charter Schools Commission voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Dothan’s first charter school. The Barnabas School of Leadership will seek to give an educational advantage to kindergarten through fifth grade students in some of Dothan’s most impoverished areas. The...
wdhn.com
Labor Day closings, service interruptions
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
wdhn.com
Dothan electric bills going up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities will be increasing rates for consumers in Dothan due to wholesale power costs. On Friday, Dothan Utilities announced that there will be a power rate increase for many Dothan residents. This is due to increases in national fuel prices, the city will begin a power cost adjustment (PCA) to offset increases in wholesale power costs.
wdhn.com
Dale Co. University of Alabama Chapter host scholarship dinner
DALE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — Tuesday night the Dale County, University of Alabama Alumni Chapter, held their annual membership drive and scholarship dinner to help those in the Dale County area go to the University of Alabama. And after getting seated, the Crimson Tide of all ages watched slideshows...
wdhn.com
Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
wdhn.com
Dothan sales exceed expectations for August
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — August sales in Dothan helped push the city ahead in sales tax revenue. New figures show Dothan brought in almost $2 million more in tax revenue than it had budgeted for the month. August sales tax collections also were also more than $1 million ahead of taxes collected in August of 2021.
Troy Messenger
Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition
Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
wdhn.com
The Extra Point: Abbeville vs. Cottonwood
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Cottonwood travels to Abbeville, as both teams are trying to get back on track after losing last week. Cottonwood dropped a Thursday night thriller last week to Northside Methodist and will look to flip the script against Abbeville. Abbeville is coming off a loss to Henry County rival Headland, and will look to change the outcome on Friday.
fosterfollynews.net
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will take place on September 1, 2022, at Grace and Glory Worship Center, 912 Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida. Visitation is at 1 pm, with the service to follow at 2...
wdhn.com
Dothan continues sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor will continue to work on the local sewer lines and perform lateral rehabilitation. During the week of September 5 through September 11, crews will be working on Houston Street, in Dothan, Al. The City of Dothan would like to remind...
wdhn.com
Bids will soon go out on the proposed multi-sports complex at ESCC
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the coming weeks, the City of Enterprise will “Bid out” construction for a multi-purpose sports complex. It’s part of a plan held by the “Late” Matt Rodgers, who was President of Enterprise State Community College. Last January, “then” ESCC...
The Extra Point: Geneva vs Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva hits highway 52 east to take on the Slocomb Red Tops for a battle of county versus city teams. In the all-time series, Geneva has been dominant in this matchup and won last year at home 14-7. Redtops win 18-13.
wtvy.com
Dothan power bill increase due solely to wholesale costs
DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY)--After sending an email to its customers indicating power bills will be going up, the city clarified Friday that hike is a direct reflection of wholesale energy costs and not a rate increase. “Due to unprecedented increases in nationwide fuel prices, Dothan Utilities must initiate a power cost...
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy closure approaches: Wiregrass school districts find milk alternatives
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One month from Tuesday, Borden Dairy will close its doors. That means the clock is also ticking for Wiregrass schools to find a new source of milk for students. Borden is currently still delivering, but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
