Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1

It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season

Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
NFL

