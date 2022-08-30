Read full article on original website
Steve Young: Jimmy Garoppolo should be 'alarmed' that no team traded for him
One of the greatest quarterbacks in San Francisco 49ers history thinks former starter Jimmy Garoppolo should be quite concerned that teams around the NFL did not make a harder push to trade for him in the offseason. While trades for superstar quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got the lion's...
Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1
It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News
For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season
Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
