A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building. According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of. According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO