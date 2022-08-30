ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonagentmagazine.com

Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing

More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
LYNN, MA
Boston

Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary farmhouse in Milton for $3.5 million

The new home has four bedrooms and six full baths. This luxury property, built just this year, combines crisp contemporary elements with cozy farmhouse allure. Matthew Freeman of Coldwell Banker Realty – Milton listed the home at 320 Fairmount Ave. in Milton for $3,500,000 on Aug. 22. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom property measures 6,282 square feet across three levels.
MILTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
nbcboston.com

Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston

A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building. According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of. According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Authority#Homelessness#Pine Street Inn#The Comfort Inn Boston
nbcboston.com

More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure

Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Pre-Carnival breakfast served at City Hall

The Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston (CACAB) organization held its annual breakfast at City Hall on Friday morning, Aug. 26, a kick-off to the Boston Carnival weekend. The breakfast was a precursor to the J’Ouvert Parade early on Saturday, and the Carnival Parade later Saturday afternoon. The breakfast was first hosted by former Councillor Charles Yancey. This year it was hosted by Councillor at-Large Ruthzee Louijeune, who welcomed CACAB President Shirley Shillingford and several other guests, including former NBA Toronto Raptors star Jamaal Magloire.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
everettleader.com

Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17

Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
WINTHROP, MA
nbcboston.com

Partial Reopening of Breakheart Reservation Friday in Wake of Wildfires

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts is being partially reopened Friday, after being indefinitely closed due to the wildfires burning through the area. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the partial reopening Thursday, which it said will keep certain areas like the Ash Path and Ridge Trail closed out of an abundance of caution.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston

The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy

Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
MALDEN, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy