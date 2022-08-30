Read full article on original website
Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing
More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary farmhouse in Milton for $3.5 million
The new home has four bedrooms and six full baths. This luxury property, built just this year, combines crisp contemporary elements with cozy farmhouse allure. Matthew Freeman of Coldwell Banker Realty – Milton listed the home at 320 Fairmount Ave. in Milton for $3,500,000 on Aug. 22. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom property measures 6,282 square feet across three levels.
Allston Christmas is back this year; Here’s what people are seeing on the streets as leases begin in Boston
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Boston. Not Christmas — Allston Christmas. Allston Christmas occurs every year on Sept. 1. It is the day where 70% of leases start in Boston, Roaming Boston wrote. On this “chaotic day,” thousands of students and other movers begin the process of moving into new residences in the city.
DCR ending waterfront services at state facilities Monday
The last day of DCR waterfront services at agency-managed inland and coastal beaches and wading pools will be Monday, September 5, 2022.
WCVB
Contentious Boston City Council meeting devolves into chaos at City Hall
BOSTON — Wednesday's meeting of the Boston City Council took a heated turn and resulted in all members of the public being escorted out of the chamber and a scuffle breaking out in the hallway. Early on in the meeting, a woman was escorted out of the chamber after...
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
nbcboston.com
Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston
A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building. According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of. According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.
More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure
Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
Woman shot on Savin Street in Roxbury leaves neighborhood shaken
ROXBURY, Mass. — Boston Police have a “person of interest” in custody after a woman was shot in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon. “They blocked off this street and that’s when a lot of cruisers came in,” said Geo Costomiris who runs The Center for Teen Empowerment on the corner of Warren Street.
Dorchester Reporter
Pre-Carnival breakfast served at City Hall
The Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston (CACAB) organization held its annual breakfast at City Hall on Friday morning, Aug. 26, a kick-off to the Boston Carnival weekend. The breakfast was a precursor to the J’Ouvert Parade early on Saturday, and the Carnival Parade later Saturday afternoon. The breakfast was first hosted by former Councillor Charles Yancey. This year it was hosted by Councillor at-Large Ruthzee Louijeune, who welcomed CACAB President Shirley Shillingford and several other guests, including former NBA Toronto Raptors star Jamaal Magloire.
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
brockton.ma.us
Mayor Robert F. Sullivan, City of Brockton will announce a free PCR testing facility
The City of Brockton, Mayor Robert F. Sullivan, and the Board of Health, in conjunction with Curative INC., will host a press conference to announce to the public about the new PCR testing facility at the Shaw’s Center located at 1 Feinberg Way. Mayor Sullivan will inform residents about...
WCVB
Documents indicate Arroyo was aware of 2005 investigation, which found allegations were 'unfounded'
BOSTON — Redacted copies of files from a 2005 sexual assault investigation involving Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, were released to attorneys Friday afternoon. Arroyo's campaign shared excerpts of the file with reporters but city officials later released a 57-page document....
everettleader.com
Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17
Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
nbcboston.com
Partial Reopening of Breakheart Reservation Friday in Wake of Wildfires
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts is being partially reopened Friday, after being indefinitely closed due to the wildfires burning through the area. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the partial reopening Thursday, which it said will keep certain areas like the Ash Path and Ridge Trail closed out of an abundance of caution.
The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy
Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
WCVB
125 years after Boston's subway first opened, MBTA ordered to make major changes
BOSTON — One hundred twenty-five years after Boston opened the first subway in the nation, the modern system is besieged by safety deficiencies and faces federal mandates for improvements. Boylston and Park Street were the first two stations built - and opened on Sept. 1, 1897, as the Tremont...
