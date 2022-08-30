Read full article on original website
Murder suspect apprehended near US-Mexico border
A person suspected of murder in San Jose was apprehended Friday in the San Diego area, authorities said.
crimevoice.com
San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”
A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
San Diego Channel
Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Imperial Beach, sheriff says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal stabbing on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach that happened Thursday night. Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the drive's 900 block around 11:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported in the area, according to a press release.
sandiegocountynews.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff
Valley Center, CA–A man is facing assault charges after using a combat knife to stab a family member Wednesday morning on the La Jolla Indian Reservation, authorities said. The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. when deputies responded to an emergency request for assistance from La Jolla Reservation Tribal Police in the 500 block of Amago Road on the La Jolla Indian Reservation. Minutes earlier, tribal police received a call regarding an altercation between 28-year-old Joseph Raymond Amagoand his family. Tribal police advised responding deputies Amago was armed with a large combat knife, Lt. Jim Emig of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after crash into bus stop
Authorities arrested a 63-year-old man suspected of running off after his car crashed into a bus stop in Vista, injuring another man, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
Man sentenced in killing of woman on North County hiking trail
A man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Carlsbad when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, county court officials announced.
Domestic Assault Suspect Jailed Following 6-Hour Pauma Valley Standoff
A man who allegedly attacked his uncle with a large combat knife during an argument at their home near Palomar Mountain and then refused to surrender to deputies, prompting a six-hour standoff under the hot summer sun, was behind bars Wednesday. The assault in the 500 block of Amago Road...
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Suspected DUI Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Wrong-Way 52 Freeway Crash
A suspected drunken driver who allegedly drove the wrong way on state Route 52 near Kearny Mesa and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing that motorist, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Maricela Diaz, 23, is accused in a predawn crash on Aug....
Officer in City Heights police shooting identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of the San Diego police officer who fatally shot a suspect in City Heights last week. Officer Mitchel Tani opened fire on Scholar Wang, 48, on Aug. 23 in a home on Bridgeview Drive, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Tani has […]
oc-breeze.com
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
NBC San Diego
Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars
The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
Fontana Herald News
Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino
Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
kusi.com
Domestic violence survivor fights to legally retake home from squatters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A domestic violence survivor has a new fight on her hands. After the man abusing her was taken away by police – he continues to terrorize her by allowing squatters to live in the home they shared. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has her story in...
Hit-and-run in Egger Highlands leaves woman, child injured; driver sought
Detectives are asking the public to help them find a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and a child as they were crossing a street in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood in late July.
sduptownnews.com
Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail
A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
Alleged Gang Members Jailed for Spring Valley Shooting That Left Passerby Wounded
Two men, a woman and a teenage boy were arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a gang-related shooting that left a passing driver wounded in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Janet Fuentes, 32, Miguel Januel Fuentes, 36, Eddie Padilla, 21, and the boy were taken into custody Tuesday morning...
Multiple arrests made after shooting, firearm seizures
Four people were arrested Tuesday after a passerby was wounded in a shooting that stemmed from an argument over spray paint tagging in San Diego's La Presa neighborhood, authorities said.
Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a grandfather of seven last week in Desert Hot Springs. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Desert Hot Springs resident Paul Nava, 58, was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street on Palm Drive near Cahuilla Avenue. Paul Nava A week-long The post Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven appeared first on KESQ.
