Pauma Valley, CA

San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”

A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
sandiegocountynews.com

Man arrested after SWAT standoff

Valley Center, CA–A man is facing assault charges after using a combat knife to stab a family member Wednesday morning on the La Jolla Indian Reservation, authorities said. The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. when deputies responded to an emergency request for assistance from La Jolla Reservation Tribal Police in the 500 block of Amago Road on the La Jolla Indian Reservation. Minutes earlier, tribal police received a call regarding an altercation between 28-year-old Joseph Raymond Amagoand his family. Tribal police advised responding deputies Amago was armed with a large combat knife, Lt. Jim Emig of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
FOX 5 San Diego

Officer in City Heights police shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of the San Diego police officer who fatally shot a suspect in City Heights last week. Officer Mitchel Tani opened fire on Scholar Wang, 48, on Aug. 23 in a home on Bridgeview Drive, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Tani has […]
oc-breeze.com

Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies

Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
Fontana Herald News

Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino

Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
sduptownnews.com

Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail

A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a grandfather of seven last week in Desert Hot Springs. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Desert Hot Springs resident Paul Nava, 58, was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street on Palm Drive near Cahuilla Avenue. Paul Nava A week-long The post Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven appeared first on KESQ.
