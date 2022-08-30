ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres reward Thompson with 7-year, $50 million contract

By JOHN WAWROW
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBhkN_0hbgromU00

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson cashed in on a breakout season by agreeing to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Thompson gets a hefty raise from his current three-year, $4.2 million contract, which runs out after this season. The new deal represents the faith the Sabres have in the 24-year-old, who's coming off a team-leading 38-goal season.

Thompson had 68 points in 78 games last season as he nearly doubled his goal and point totals from his first four NHL seasons combined.

“His success last season is a testament to his unrelenting dedication to his craft and commitment to bettering the team both on and of the ice, which we believe will help us reach even greater heights moving forward,” general manager Kevyn Adams said in a statement.

Thompson’s emergence as a top-line forward coincided with Don Granato’s promotion to coach following Ralph Krueger being fired in March of 2021. Granato provided Thompson more playing time from the start, and Thompson shifted from wing to his more natural position, center, to open last season.

Thompson’s 38 goals ranked 19th in the league, and he finished tied for eighth with eight multi-goal games, including his first career hat trick on Feb. 19.

Granato had previous ties with Thompson, having coached him at USA Hockey’s national development program.

Before Granato, the 6-foot-7 Thompson was regarded as more of an afterthought as he bounced between the Sabres and the minors while also missing time with a shoulder injury.

“I feel like I’ve always known that my potential’s there and that I could eventually reach it,” Thompson said in November, crediting Granato's influence. “He just, coming into the season, challenged me to go and reach it now.”

From Arizona, he was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft by St. Louis, and traded to Buffalo in a deal that sent Ryan O’Reilly to the Blues in July 2018.

Thompson represents a key piece of a Sabres team being rebuilt around youth. Buffalo showed signs of being competitive at the end of last season despite missing the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive year.

The team's core of up-and-coming stars includes defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, both No. 1 draft picks, as well forwards Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. Tuch and Krebs were acquired in a trade that sent former captain Jack Eichel to Vegas in November.

“This is a place I want to be at for a very long time,” Thompson said after the season. “I want to be a guy that helps this team win and make the playoffs and win a Stanley Cup, and obviously those are all just words and you’ve got to put that into action.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thompson, NY
State
Arizona State
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Ryan
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Ralph Krueger
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Don Granato
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
48K+
Followers
86K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy