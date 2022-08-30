ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIPTA bus driver shortage affecting Providence students

By Shiina LoSciuto, Steven Matregrano, Brittany Schaefer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp99y_0hbgrWqI00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday was the first day of classes for Providence students, however, a bus driver shortage is forcing some families to find other ways to get them to school.

School administrators say there have been delays in picking up children who take Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) buses.

Classical High School parent Melissa Hughes told 12 News the buses that typically go through the Elmgrove area have not shown up on time for two days in a row.

“We’ve been waiting at 7 a.m. just so we don’t miss it and not had a bus come,” she said. “We wait until 7:25. The first bell is at 7:40, so that’s a really stressful drive.”

The district partners with RIPTA to transport students to and from schools around the city. Administrators say they’re aware of the issue and working with RIPTA to find a solution.

RELATED: Providence starts school year with 162 teacher vacancies

RIPTA said it was short 31 drivers to start the school year and asked for the public’s patience.

“While we will do our best to cover all our scheduled service, we kindly ask for our passengers’ patience in the event that their service is disrupted,” RIPTA wrote in a statement.

The agency offered a short-term option, saying students can get on any bus – regardless of whether it goes directly to their school – then transfer at Kenndey Plaza.

But for some parents like Hughes, that is simply not an option.

“That feels very overwhelming for a 9th grader who isn’t as familiar with taking RIPTA on his own yet, and also none of those buses come down Elmgrove until after school starts,” she noted.

Hughes said the situation is frustrating and hopes some students aren’t left waiting.

“We’re lucky enough we can give him a lift to school if necessary, but some families don’t have that option,” she said.

RIPTA declined to comment on which other school routes are currently impacted.

In an effort to help with the driver shortage, RIPTA is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at its Providence headquarters at 705 Elmwood Ave.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Back to School 2022-23 »

Get Back to School Ready with 12 News This Morning starting at 6 a.m. on weekdays for continuing coverage and information that will help students, parents and teachers this academic year.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Winters Elementary set to open on Tuesday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — According to a release from Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, the Superintendent of Schools in Pawtucket, Henry J. Winters Elementary School will open on Tuesday. “This morning, we received our Certificate Of Occupancy and will welcome Henry J. Winters Elementary School students to their first day on Tuesday, September 6, 2022,” she said […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Traffic
Providence, RI
Sports
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#K12
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

License plate reading cameras go live in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — License plate reading cameras have officially gone live in Providence starting Thursday. Twenty-five cameras were installed around the city last month, but only 23 went live as of Sept. 1. According to the Providence Police Department, the cameras capture and store license plates with the...
Turnto10.com

More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras

Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Officials warn of dangers on the road over holiday weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Motor vehicle accidents are all too common on Labor Day weekend, with travelers enjoying the last of their summer trips and celebrations. Traffic fatalities have surged nationwide. Now, officials are urging drivers to stay responsible and safe over the holiday weekend. Statistics show that Labor...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy