SEE IT: MLK's niece posts startling abortion stat on social media



Dr. Alveda King , t he niece of Martin Luther King Jr. , took to social media on Tuesday with a message for Democrats pushing for the codifying of Roe v. Wade .

"The abortion industry kills as many black people every four days as the Klan killed in 150 years," the post on Instagram read.

The author and anti-abortion advocate captioned the post: "Abortion is the Civil Rights emergency of this generation! I want to see all black lives allowed to live, be free and pursue the American Dream!"

The post has received thousands of likes and comments.

"Breaks my heart! I had a Dream that we would see SO many flocking to become another Dr. MLK because HE truly had a Dream and made things happen! Role Models and Character counts! Life is precious. our beautiful America, our flag and her people are worth the fight for life! One Nation under GOD!" one user wrote.

"It all starts with parents teaching the Bible and proper education in schools! To many are not raised well!" another responded.

Alveda King's post comes as some Republican candidates are softening their midterm messaging on abortion .