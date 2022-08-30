ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

More shots fired outside Troy home where teen died last week

TROY – Memorial candles on the porch at 151 Sixth Avenue in Troy pay tribute to Zaccai James, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in front of his house Saturday night. Gunmen were back at the scene Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes and broken glass in random houses and automobiles.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Large drug bust made in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood

Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman recovering after being shot in Albany

Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
ALBANY, NY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site's team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

