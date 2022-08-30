Read full article on original website
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
Albany man arrested after knifepoint robbery
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
WNYT
More shots fired outside Troy home where teen died last week
TROY – Memorial candles on the porch at 151 Sixth Avenue in Troy pay tribute to Zaccai James, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in front of his house Saturday night. Gunmen were back at the scene Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes and broken glass in random houses and automobiles.
Schenectady Woman Nabbed 2 Years After Stealing Rental Car, Police Say
A woman from the region is facing charges, nearly two years after she allegedly stole a rental car from Georgia, authorities said. State police in Washington County spotted the vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Main Street in Kingsbury. Troopers discovered it had been reported stolen from...
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
WNYT
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
Victim In Sword Attack In Albany Is 2004 School Shooter, Report Says
A man who was brutally attacked with a sword at a New York homeless shelter has been identified as the gunman in a 2004 shooting at an upstate high school, according to News10 in Albany. Police said a 34-year-old man suffered severe injuries when another man struck him several times...
Cohoes man sentenced in fatal shooting of 11-year-old
The Cohoes man convicted in the September 2020 shooting death of Ayshawn Davis, 11, will serve five to 15 years in prison.
Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue
The Troy Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.
Troy community speaks out after 14-year-old shot and killed
Doreen Davis used three words to describe her son, Zaccai James: protective, loving, and thoughtful. James was shot and killed in Troy Saturday night.
Police find body of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn
Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.
Meghan A. Marohn, upstate New York school teacher who went missing in Lee woods, presumed remains found, DA’s office says
The presumed remains of a 42-year-old upstate New York teacher, who was reported missing from a woodland area in Lee on March 27, were found on Thursday evening, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office. Meghan A. Marohn’s presumed remains were discovered by a civilian in a heavily wooded...
Pair arrested after alleged Lowe’s theft in Halfmoon
Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe's in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.
Man charged after allegedly killing bear near Berkshire County campground
WASHINGTON, Mass. — A man is facing charges stemming from an incident in July where a bear was unlawfully killed, according to police. He is charged with hunting a bear out of season, no bear permit or tag, and unlawful possession of bear meat. His bow and arrows were also seized by authorities.
Schenectady woman allegedly steals rental car
A Schenectady woman has been cited to court after police said she stole a rental car from Georgia, and kept it for over two years.
Albany woman sentenced in 2020 stabbing death
An Albany woman has been sentenced in connection with a December 2020 stabbing death. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Destiny Lanza, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison.
WNYT
Woman recovering after being shot in Albany
Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
