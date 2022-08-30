ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Governor Seeks to Protect Wyoming’s Interests in Court Challenges of June Oil and Gas Lease Sale

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to protect the oil and gas industry. To do that the State has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.
WYOMING STATE
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open

◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Isn’t “Ignorant” About Climate Change

IGNORANCE? - Why are they so sure it's "ignorance?" In the Mountain West, this misperception is greatest in Wyoming, where residents underestimate climate concern among fellow Wyomingites by 24.4%. Not far behind are Arizona (22.9%), Idaho (22.8%), Utah (21.8%), Nevada (21.7%) and Montana (21.6%). Meanwhile, New Mexico and Colorado have...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report

According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fans of Craig Johnson’s popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in “Another Man’s Moccasins”) to Mexico (in “Depth of Winter”), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in “Durant.”
WYOMING STATE
Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Department of Health to Restart Free Narcan Program

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that free orders of the temporary opioid overdose antidote Narcan will be available for Wyoming groups through the WDH. Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said in the release the program is...
WYOMING STATE
Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
CASPER, WY

