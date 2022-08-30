Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Treasurer Pours $25K Into Others’ Campaigns And Causes; Most Fare Poorly
Wyoming's state treasurer gave more than $25,000 of his own money in donations to candidates and causes besides his own campaign during this year's primary election. While state Treasurer Curt Meier donated $5,566 to his own primary-election campaign, he...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
cowboystatedaily.com
Potential For Conflicts With Grizzlies Rise As Wyoming Hunters Take To Backcountry
Hunters are taking to the backcountry just as Wyoming's grizzly bears are trying to fatten up for the winter – and that can lead to trouble. Archery hunters in particular do everything people are told not to do in...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Governor Seeks to Protect Wyoming’s Interests in Court Challenges of June Oil and Gas Lease Sale
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to protect the oil and gas industry. To do that the State has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.
svinews.com
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open
◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Considers State Law Making Non-Native Families Last Resort For Foster Care, Adoption Of American Indian Kids
With the possibility of a change in federal law looming, Wyoming lawmakers on Monday considered drafting a law requiring American Indian foster children to be placed as much as possible with extended family or in tribal homes, rather than non-tribal families.
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Wyoming Isn’t “Ignorant” About Climate Change
IGNORANCE? - Why are they so sure it's "ignorance?" In the Mountain West, this misperception is greatest in Wyoming, where residents underestimate climate concern among fellow Wyomingites by 24.4%. Not far behind are Arizona (22.9%), Idaho (22.8%), Utah (21.8%), Nevada (21.7%) and Montana (21.6%). Meanwhile, New Mexico and Colorado have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6
Fans of Craig Johnson's popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in "Another Man's Moccasins") to Mexico (in "Depth of Winter"), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in "Durant."
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Wyoming Department of Health to Restart Free Narcan Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that free orders of the temporary opioid overdose antidote Narcan will be available for Wyoming groups through the WDH. Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said in the release the program is...
Jason’s Friends’ Camp Courage Celebrates 10 Years Of Helping Wyoming Families
Camp Courage Wyoming (the only childhood cancer camp in the state of Wyoming) was created in 2012 by Jason's Friends. Their goal was to offer an opportunity to bring childhood cancer patients and survivors, their parents, and their siblings together to connect with other Wyoming families who have had, or are going through, the same experiences.
oilcity.news
Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
