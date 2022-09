Edward Andrew Ruston, 62, of Ponca City, passed away Aug. 23, 2022, in Ponca City. Edward will be privately laid to rest at Kingfisher Cemetery. Edward was born Nov. 1, 1959, in Stratford to Arthur and Evelyn Ruston. He was an only child. Edward went to college to pursue a...

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO