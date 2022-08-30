Read full article on original website
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District posted a statement to its Facebook page Friday about a controversy over books in its libraries. The issue first came to light when the librarian at Belton Middle School posted a TikTok video about a banned book week display she set up in the library.
The Belton Independent School District is striving to provide exceptional learning experiences for each and every student, even as its student population approaches 14,000. “Our district is growing, and we inevitably have families with vastly different values and beliefs,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Deanna Lovesmith said. “We believe that it is important to create opportunities for every parent to partner with us in their child’s education.”
District officials say this is one of many measures they added to the district to ensure staff and students stay safe in case an intruder comes into the campus.
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Amid much commotion, Waco ISD Board of Trustees recently approved of new designs for G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Waco High School. In its meeting this month, one Waco police officer provided his statement regarding safety concerns with the new design. In the new school designs there […]
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Families are kicking off the holiday weekend early, and that’s because the Central Texas state fair is back in town! It is being held at the Bell County Expo Center and has all the rides, food and shopping you could need in one place. It’s an event families say they look forward to every year.
One of the best power-hitters in Henderson State history is how Jeaniel Pati is being described. Last week S.C Lee first-year teacher and coach Jeaniel Pati got the news that she was being inducted into her alma mater’s Hall of Honor. Pati, who coaches volleyball, basketball, soccer and teaches...
MEXIA / GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – Mexia and Groesbeck are planning for their big game coming up on September 23, which has also led to a Chamber Challenge for Battle of the River!. Both the Mexia and Groesbeck Chambers are challenging their communities to collect the most funds...
MARLIN, Texas — For the first time in 24 years, voters in Marlin Independent School District will decide if a proposed bond should pass or not. The district will have two propositions on the ballot in November totaling $32 million. "The last time Marlin ISD passed a bond was...
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Check out the week three play of the week winner: RJ Young’s perfect throw to Reggie Lewis Jr. for the touchdown!. Tune in next week to see who the winner is for week four.
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Bishop Reicher fell just a little bit short against Trinity Christian Academy, as the Cougars lost 21-13. Next up for Reicher is a matchup against Shelton.
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is preserving a little bit of its history on Friday afternoon. The department will be delivering its historic hose cart to the Bell County Museum on Friday afternoon. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says this delivery will be to a storage facility at 120 N. Penelope Street.
WACO, TX (FOX 44)- The City of Waco is proposing to use up to $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make its largest investment into small businesses. It’s a part of their small business support program ‘We All Win Waco’ starting off in the East Waco community.
The Vanguard College Preparatory School football team will have a game with Holy Trinity Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Vanguard College Preparatory SchoolHoly Trinity Catholic High School.
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
The Department of Labor sued the Killeen Daily Herald Tuesday for allegedly retaliating against the employee.
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – On Tuesday, the City of Waco green-lit giving 19-million dollars to KSR Advantage to help their plan for the former Floyd Casey stadium site. There have been several plans announced for the area since the stadium was imploded 6 years ago. On the heels...
It's been a long summer in Killeen, Texas. With the heat bearing down on most of the state, many looked for some type of heat relief during the extreme drought we were and are currently experiencing. So the Family Aquatic Center was a place for many in the city to go to cool off.
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
