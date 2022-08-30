The Belton Independent School District is striving to provide exceptional learning experiences for each and every student, even as its student population approaches 14,000. “Our district is growing, and we inevitably have families with vastly different values and beliefs,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Deanna Lovesmith said. “We believe that it is important to create opportunities for every parent to partner with us in their child’s education.”

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO