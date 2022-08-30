ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Belton ISD clarifies which school libraries carry challenged books

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District posted a statement to its Facebook page Friday about a controversy over books in its libraries. The issue first came to light when the librarian at Belton Middle School posted a TikTok video about a banned book week display she set up in the library.
BELTON, TX
beltonjournal.com

Belton ISD addressing challenged books, parent access

The Belton Independent School District is striving to provide exceptional learning experiences for each and every student, even as its student population approaches 14,000. “Our district is growing, and we inevitably have families with vastly different values and beliefs,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Deanna Lovesmith said. “We believe that it is important to create opportunities for every parent to partner with us in their child’s education.”
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Temple, TX
Education
City
Temple, TX
Local
Texas Education
KWTX

Central Texas State Fair opens in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Families are kicking off the holiday weekend early, and that’s because the Central Texas state fair is back in town! It is being held at the Bell County Expo Center and has all the rides, food and shopping you could need in one place. It’s an event families say they look forward to every year.
BELL COUNTY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Cove coach inducted into Henderson State Hall of Honor

One of the best power-hitters in Henderson State history is how Jeaniel Pati is being described. Last week S.C Lee first-year teacher and coach Jeaniel Pati got the news that she was being inducted into her alma mater’s Hall of Honor. Pati, who coaches volleyball, basketball, soccer and teaches...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Donate now to Battle of the River Chamber Challenge

MEXIA / GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – Mexia and Groesbeck are planning for their big game coming up on September 23, which has also led to a Chamber Challenge for Battle of the River!. Both the Mexia and Groesbeck Chambers are challenging their communities to collect the most funds...
MEXIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Temple Isd
fox44news.com

Belton FD hose cart to be donated to Bell County Museum

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is preserving a little bit of its history on Friday afternoon. The department will be delivering its historic hose cart to the Bell County Museum on Friday afternoon. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says this delivery will be to a storage facility at 120 N. Penelope Street.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

East Waco Businesses First To Benefit From We All Win Waco City Program

WACO, TX (FOX 44)- The City of Waco is proposing to use up to $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make its largest investment into small businesses. It’s a part of their small business support program ‘We All Win Waco’ starting off in the East Waco community.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
fox44news.com

City of Waco Approves 19-Million Dollar Land Development

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – On Tuesday, the City of Waco green-lit giving 19-million dollars to KSR Advantage to help their plan for the former Floyd Casey stadium site. There have been several plans announced for the area since the stadium was imploded 6 years ago. On the heels...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy