ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

OU fans: It's football time!

NORMAN, Okla. — We are less than 24 hours away from OU football. The Palace on the Prairie is ready for kickoff. Excitement is filling the air as students wrap up the week and look forward to the first game of the Sooners season. It hasn’t been a normal...
NORMAN, OK
mmanews.com

An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title

There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Kingfisher, OK
Sports
Clinton, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Clinton, OK
Clinton, OK
Education
City
Kingfisher, OK
Kingfisher, OK
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Myers
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Red Tornadoes
yukonprogressnews.com

Rain doesn’t dampen Rock the Route

For a while, it appeared Mother Nature had the 2022 Rock the Route music festival on life support. A steady rain transitioned into a downpour Thursday afternoon. By early evening, one parking area was closed and the opening act, Gannon Fremin and CCREV, was shelved. Rock the Route organizers and workers caught a break as the sun began shining down for Jack Ingram. By the time Muscadine Bloodline took the stage, a big crowd had materialized to make the event an overwhelming success.
YUKON, OK
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy