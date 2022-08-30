For a while, it appeared Mother Nature had the 2022 Rock the Route music festival on life support. A steady rain transitioned into a downpour Thursday afternoon. By early evening, one parking area was closed and the opening act, Gannon Fremin and CCREV, was shelved. Rock the Route organizers and workers caught a break as the sun began shining down for Jack Ingram. By the time Muscadine Bloodline took the stage, a big crowd had materialized to make the event an overwhelming success.

YUKON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO