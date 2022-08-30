Read full article on original website
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Gigantic Snapping Turtle Rescued From Under a Car in Fort Collins
There are turtles in Colorado. Then there are gigantic turtles in Colorado. However, the latter of the two is not all that common to see on a regular basis. When we came across a video of a snapping turtle being rescued on Facebook, I actually said aloud "that is one big turtle".
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Denver family outraged after father's gravestone buried under inches of dirt
An attempt to visit her dad's gravestone turned into an hours-long effort to find it. Now, Kisa Wright is demanding Riverside Cemetery do its due diligence with the area's upkeep.
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
The Least Expensive Home In Larimer County Is A Mountain Paradise
How cool would it to be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over...
See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at a Colorado Zoo
The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world — including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
Take a Glimpse Inside This Colorado Waterfront Mansion
If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
Driver rescued after SUV went off Trail Ridge Road, 500 feet down slope
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road was closed Friday — but not because of the weather. The high-altitude road through Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed Friday morning for the removal of a vehicle that was off road from an incident Thursday night. About 8:50 p.m., RMNP...
West Nile virus death occurs in Denver metro area
According to the Tri-County Health Department, an Adams County resident that had contracted the West Nile virus has died, adding to two other West Nile virus deaths that took place in western Colorado earlier this year. These three deaths were among 39 individuals that caught the virus statewide during 2022, with officials stating that these numbers are higher than norm, also being seen a little earlier in the year.
Stop the Squish: Protect Tarantulas During Their Mating Season
Target: Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation Shoshana Lew. Goal: Commit to building a low fence and culverts along highways 385, 109, and 101 to funnel spiders during the mating season. Spider expert Rod Crawford has said that “spiders are the most important land predators on the planet...
This Nearby Hike Provides Some Of The Best Views In Colorado
There is no shortage of beautiful hikes and scenery in Northern Colorado. There are so many different types of hikes with different scenery for all kinds of skill levels and recently I did one with my 7 year old that gave us some of the best views we've ever had and, it was less than an hour away from Downtown Windsor.
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Boulder Clarion
Eurasian watermilfoil fragment found in Boulder Reservoir
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently found a new invasive plant in Boulder Reservoir: Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM). EWM is a highly transmissible invasive aquatic plant that causes disruption to ecosystems and recreation when established. It spreads easily from waterbody to waterbody, catching rides on fishing equipment, boots, paddleboards or boats. “Eursain...
Rollover kills 3 near 136th and Riverdale Road
A 2012 Toyota Highlander was found in a ditch near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road Saturday morning, and now officials are saying that three of its occupants have died as a result
New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10
Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
