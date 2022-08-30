ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Take a Glimpse Inside This Colorado Waterfront Mansion

If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
WINDSOR, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Moths#Insect#Flowers
OutThere Colorado

West Nile virus death occurs in Denver metro area

According to the Tri-County Health Department, an Adams County resident that had contracted the West Nile virus has died, adding to two other West Nile virus deaths that took place in western Colorado earlier this year. These three deaths were among 39 individuals that caught the virus statewide during 2022, with officials stating that these numbers are higher than norm, also being seen a little earlier in the year.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
animalpetitions.org

Stop the Squish: Protect Tarantulas During Their Mating Season

Target: Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation Shoshana Lew. Goal: Commit to building a low fence and culverts along highways 385, 109, and 101 to funnel spiders during the mating season. Spider expert Rod Crawford has said that “spiders are the most important land predators on the planet...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
K99

This Nearby Hike Provides Some Of The Best Views In Colorado

There is no shortage of beautiful hikes and scenery in Northern Colorado. There are so many different types of hikes with different scenery for all kinds of skill levels and recently I did one with my 7 year old that gave us some of the best views we've ever had and, it was less than an hour away from Downtown Windsor.
BELLVUE, CO
Boulder Clarion

Eurasian watermilfoil fragment found in Boulder Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently found a new invasive plant in Boulder Reservoir: Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM). EWM is a highly transmissible invasive aquatic plant that causes disruption to ecosystems and recreation when established. It spreads easily from waterbody to waterbody, catching rides on fishing equipment, boots, paddleboards or boats. “Eursain...
99.9 The Point

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy