Colorado Daily
CU football home opener is a testament to fan fervor
Fans adorned in black and gold dominated Folsom Field on Friday night, coming out strong to support the University of Colorado Buffaloes in their home opener game of the 2022 football season. “After 286 days, welcome to Folsom Field,” echoed a voice from the loudspeaker. A huge cheer erupted from...
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs routed by TCU in opener
Colorado unveiled its new-look offense on Friday night. It didn’t look much different than the group that struggled throughout the 2021 season. In the season-opener at Folsom Field, CU sputtered offensively, the defense couldn’t get a second-half stop and TCU rolled to a 38-13 victory. Favored by 13.5...
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs’ David Plati to take semi-retirement in January
For a beat reporter on a tight travel budget, a trip to Lawrence, Kan., in November of 2010 wasn’t a given. Colorado associate athletic director and sports information director David Plati had plans to make the journey in his SUV and offered the reporter the chance to tag along.
Colorado Daily
Improvements, upgrades on the way for CU Buffs Olympic sports facilities
The bulk of Colorado’s Olympic sports will soon experience a significant upgrade in their facilities. Behind a sizeable donation from the CU Foundation, Colorado athletic director Rick George told BuffZone this week that significant renovations are on the way for Prentup Field, Kittredge Field, Potts Field, and the ski team headquarters adjacent to Potts and Prentup.
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
denverite.com
City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor of Denver
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Mayor Hancock vetoed a plastic bag fee Ortega sponsored in 2013. The ordinance failed after Hancock threatened a veto. City Councilwoman Deborah “Debbie” Ortega filed paperwork today to run for mayor of Denver in the Spring 2023 municipal...
Denver Hasn’t Seen the Last of Hot-Chick-A-Latte
The eclectic coffee shop featuring bikini’d beauties shut down last week, but Owner Christina Stephens has big comeback plans
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Sam Weaver: A surprise climate victory to build on locally
Boulder and Boulder County are places where climate change threats are taken seriously and acted on vigorously through personal actions, local government budgets and business innovation. Folks who live here understand the science and speak the language. Stabilizing the climate against the many emissions disruptions that humans present is a sprawling project touching material and ephemeral aspects of all of our lives, through air, water, food, shelter and energy. The needs and desires each of us pursue to thrive are met by our current system by emitting atmospheric poisons which foul the nest for every living being to come after us. For at least centuries.
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
1 injured in daytime Green Valley Ranch shooting
Denver police responded to a daytime shooting where one person was injured in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
