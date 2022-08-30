ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

CU football home opener is a testament to fan fervor

Fans adorned in black and gold dominated Folsom Field on Friday night, coming out strong to support the University of Colorado Buffaloes in their home opener game of the 2022 football season. “After 286 days, welcome to Folsom Field,” echoed a voice from the loudspeaker. A huge cheer erupted from...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs routed by TCU in opener

Colorado unveiled its new-look offense on Friday night. It didn’t look much different than the group that struggled throughout the 2021 season. In the season-opener at Folsom Field, CU sputtered offensively, the defense couldn’t get a second-half stop and TCU rolled to a 38-13 victory. Favored by 13.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs’ David Plati to take semi-retirement in January

For a beat reporter on a tight travel budget, a trip to Lawrence, Kan., in November of 2010 wasn’t a given. Colorado associate athletic director and sports information director David Plati had plans to make the journey in his SUV and offered the reporter the chance to tag along.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Improvements, upgrades on the way for CU Buffs Olympic sports facilities

The bulk of Colorado’s Olympic sports will soon experience a significant upgrade in their facilities. Behind a sizeable donation from the CU Foundation, Colorado athletic director Rick George told BuffZone this week that significant renovations are on the way for Prentup Field, Kittredge Field, Potts Field, and the ski team headquarters adjacent to Potts and Prentup.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser

Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor of Denver

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Mayor Hancock vetoed a plastic bag fee Ortega sponsored in 2013. The ordinance failed after Hancock threatened a veto. City Councilwoman Deborah “Debbie” Ortega filed paperwork today to run for mayor of Denver in the Spring 2023 municipal...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Sam Weaver: A surprise climate victory to build on locally

Boulder and Boulder County are places where climate change threats are taken seriously and acted on vigorously through personal actions, local government budgets and business innovation. Folks who live here understand the science and speak the language. Stabilizing the climate against the many emissions disruptions that humans present is a sprawling project touching material and ephemeral aspects of all of our lives, through air, water, food, shelter and energy. The needs and desires each of us pursue to thrive are met by our current system by emitting atmospheric poisons which foul the nest for every living being to come after us. For at least centuries.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
