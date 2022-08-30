Read full article on original website
Related
Lexington man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend’s home
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a Lexington man in connection to a hostage situation. Deputies responded to a home in the southern part of the county on August 30. They said the victim, who was an off-duty law enforcement officer, reported that her ex-boyfriend was in the woods shooting at her […]
Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was sentenced Friday to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting an inmate in 2016. Melvin Hilson, 50, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate's constitutional right to be free from...
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
vicksburgnews.com
Collaboration between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices leads to felony arrest
A suspect is in custody and faces felony eluding and child endangerment charges thanks to cross-county communication between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices. Friday morning, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace spotted a vehicle at the City Front, on the other side of the sea wall. Noting suspicious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
A Tuesday night shooting leaves one Clay County man and another injured
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting. One is dead, one is seriously injured, and police say the third family member was the shooter. It’s difficult enough when a family member is the victim of a...
myarklamiss.com
Star City police officer under investigation for physical restraint of 15-year-old teen
STAR CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is investigating an incident which involves a Star City police officer physically restraining a teen. On July 15, a Star City officer along with a Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Jailer attempted to restrain a 15-year-old girl at the...
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
Man accused of setting woman on fire in Mississippi
A man is behind bars after a woman was burned during a domestic assault in Mississippi on Saturday, August 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
Mississippi Town Sued After Its Former Police Chief Bragged About Killing Black People
A civil rights group is asking for a federal investigation into “systemic, condoned racism” in a small town where 86% of the population is Black.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart hits the road to face Star City this Friday night
After an eye-catching 31-28 win over top-ranked Warren last Friday night the Stuttgart Ricebirds now turn their attention to a second top ten opponent, Star City. Stuttgart’s players, coaches, and fans expended an incredible amount of energy on the heels of their throttling of the Lumberjacks. Was there too much energy spent? That question has kept Ricebirds Head Coach Josh Price up all week.
Comments / 3