After an eye-catching 31-28 win over top-ranked Warren last Friday night the Stuttgart Ricebirds now turn their attention to a second top ten opponent, Star City. Stuttgart’s players, coaches, and fans expended an incredible amount of energy on the heels of their throttling of the Lumberjacks. Was there too much energy spent? That question has kept Ricebirds Head Coach Josh Price up all week.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO