Greenville, MS

WJTV 12

Lexington man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend’s home

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a Lexington man in connection to a hostage situation. Deputies responded to a home in the southern part of the county on August 30. They said the victim, who was an off-duty law enforcement officer, reported that her ex-boyfriend was in the woods shooting at her […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
alabamanews.net

Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.

A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Washington County, MS
Washington, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Washington State
Greenville, MS
wtva.com

Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
GREENWOOD, MS
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart hits the road to face Star City this Friday night

After an eye-catching 31-28 win over top-ranked Warren last Friday night the Stuttgart Ricebirds now turn their attention to a second top ten opponent, Star City. Stuttgart’s players, coaches, and fans expended an incredible amount of energy on the heels of their throttling of the Lumberjacks. Was there too much energy spent? That question has kept Ricebirds Head Coach Josh Price up all week.
STUTTGART, AR

