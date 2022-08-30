Read full article on original website
OU-UTEP: One Big Thing
It's easily the Sooners' most eagerly anticipated season opener since Bob Stoops' debut in 1999, but Brent Venables and his team have handled the hype.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Former Sooner Spencer Rattler miffed by all the continued OU questions
Spencer Rattler was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country when he signed with Oklahoma as a member of the 2019 Sooner class. He was the future of the Oklahoma football program and the heir apparent to Jalen Hurts. He was the starting QB and future at OU until...
How First-Time Head Coaches have Fared at Oklahoma
From Tom Stidham to Bud Wilkinson, from Barry Switzer to Bob Stoops, OU coaches making their head coaching debut have had mixed results. Brent Venables is next.
Oklahoma football: Another national source has OU making football’s Final Four
The greatest poetic justice that could come from the 2022 Oklahoma football season — especially in the aftermath of the coaching change from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables — would be for the Sooners to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff. Most experts see that...
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the UTEP Miners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. UTEP was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a 31-13 defeat against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
KOCO
OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
KFOR
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
WIBW
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
yukonprogressnews.com
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany
Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus. Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
sumnernewscow.com
Enid Oklahoma man died from single-vehicle accident west of Wellington Tuesday
By Shane Farley, Newscow.net — A 61-year-old man from Enid, Okla., died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident west of Wellington, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Carl David Oldridge died at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 4:50 p.m. Oldridge was southbound on K-49, near milepost...
