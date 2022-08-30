ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU-UTEP: One Big Thing

It's easily the Sooners' most eagerly anticipated season opener since Bob Stoops' debut in 1999, but Brent Venables and his team have handled the hype.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
How to watch Oklahoma vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the UTEP Miners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. UTEP was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a 31-13 defeat against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
