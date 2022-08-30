67 teenagers have ‘spent more than one day’ in office building this year per Cuyahoga County officials

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.
cleveland19.com
New opiate treatment program at Lorain Correctional hopes to give inmates easy path to recovery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A story is worth listening to. “Started selling drugs to support my habit,” said Glenn Walker. Glenn Walker bravely sharing his struggles with addiction while championing the new opiate treatment program at the Lorain Correctional Institution. “Started to blame god but he shut that down...
WYTV.com
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
cleveland19.com
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
CLE Habitat for Humanity taking over in Lorain Co. after misused fund claims
In a big development for the now-defunct Lorain County Habitat for Humanity, new management is moving in following a News 5 investigation into claims of misuse of Habitat money, among other things.
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
Cleveland settles Floyd protesters’ lawsuit for $540K
The city of Cleveland is expected to pay a total of more than $540,000 to a dozen people who were "attacked" and falsely arrested, charged or jailed during protests in downtown Cleveland two years ago, attorneys said.
Two East Cleveland police officers indefinitely suspended following indictments
East Cleveland police officers Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll have been indefinitely suspended without pay after being charged with multiple charges, said acting police chief Brian Gerhard.
Local students, staff still burned out of Catholic school after arson
Eight months after an arson fire ripped through St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Parma, students and staff remain burned out of their building.
cleveland19.com
Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have a bike you’re not using anymore, consider giving it to Valley Forge High School in Parma. The school had a huge influx of refugee students from Ukraine. The Parma School District doesn’t provide buses for high school students, so they hope these...
Plot behind Cleveland quadruple slayings took hours to carry out, prosecutors say in closing arguments
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Armond Johnson took his ex-girlfriend’s life after she said he could no longer be in it, then spent two hours carrying out his plot to frame another man, kill their 6-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter and cover up his involvement by setting fire to their home, prosecutors told a jury Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
cleveland19.com
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Delivery person mysteriously produces one of two missing phones: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident told police Aug. 17 that she was to receive two new cell phones through an insurance claim. She was told the phones had been delivered to her home and placed next to a trash can. She checked but did not see them. She contacted the company, who then...
cleveland19.com
Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in drug operation at Mentor motel
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old Painesville man with prior trafficking charges was arrested following a drug operation at a Mentor motel. The Lake County Narcotics Agency said law enforcement carried out a search warrant of a Mentor motel room on Monday night after suspicious activity was observed. Suspected fentanyl...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April. Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
