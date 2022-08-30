Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Related
funcheap.com
SF Zine Fest 2022 (City View at Metreon)
Welcome back! Our 21st annual SFZF is back in-person at a new venue. Visit www.sfzinefest.org for more info!. New location address: City View at Metreon, 135 4th St #4000, San Francisco, CA 94103. Features: ADA accessible, large enough for COVID-safer spacing of exhibitor tables, patio access, ventilated with doorways to...
funcheap.com
“FairyProud” Adults-only Pride Night at Children’s Fairyland w/ Beer & Wine (Oakland)
Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., we’re partnering (and partying with!) Oaklash to celebrate Tisket-aTasket: FairyProud Pride Night, a very colorful grownup-only evening at Fairyland. See the park transformed into a cascade of queer magic boasting DJs, dancing, beer, wine, food trucks, and a whole lot of PRIDE! Fairyland characters come to life through the artists of Oaklash, the Bay Area’s drag and queer performance festival. Grownups (21+) only!
funcheap.com
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27)
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27) Enjoy those warm, late-summer days with a free lunchtime concert in front of City Hall! Grab a seat at one of the cafe tables, and enjoy your lunch from an adjacent food truck or nearby restaurant or cafe, such as Assembly Cafe & Beer Garden (52 Grove), or bring your lunch from home!
funcheap.com
SF’s Free 2022 “Shakespeare in the Park” Festival at McLaren Park (Sept. 3-11)
SF’s Free 2022 “Shakespeare in the Park” Festival at McLaren Park (Sept. 3-11) The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival celebrates its 40th season of bringing free Shakespeare to the masses every summer. This year’s tour of Bay Area parks traveled from Cupertino to Redwood City and now finishes with five free outdoor performances in San Francisco. Kick back in the park with a tight 90-minute production (so even theater haters can’t get too ancy) of “Much Ado About Nothing” one of the Bard’s most performed plays, a romantic comedy filled with puns, hidden identities, honor and deceit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Neo-Soul Night at People’s Park (Berkeley)
People’s Park is hosting an all-star line-up or local hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul acts this Saturday, 5-8 PM. Everyone is invited and attendance is free. The bill is an all-Oakland lineup of Cas’ti, QeazyE, Oddity, and Kajh with Versâam. Come celebrate our newly restored park with us!
funcheap.com
25+ Awesome Things to Do in SF over Labor Day Weekend (2022)
If you’re in town over Labor Day weekend, don’t worry… there’s tons to do and with lots of outdoor fun. Walking tours, festivals, block parties, outdoor comedy festivals and lots more. Saturday, September 3. Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9)...
funcheap.com
SF’s Free Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Comedy Fest at The Crossing (SoMa)
SATURDAY (Sept. 3) at 7:30PM. LIVE at The Crossing at East Cut (200 Folsom St.) SoMa. Inspired by the blockbuster movie, see some of the Bay Area’s top comedians at San Francisco’s Crazy Funny Asians comedy showcase! Let’s celebrate the Bay’s Asian-American culture and heritage with laughs. This is a special outdoor version of Crazy Funny Asians featuring comics you’d typically see at Cobb’s, Punch Line, SF Sketchfest, Thrive City Comedy Night and more!
funcheap.com
Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9)
Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9) Free Vintage Arcade Games at BART’s Powell St. Station. Back in 1976, BART tried to make a little extra money off the growing arcade game craze by placing a six-sided Atari console on the platform at Powell Street so passengers bored waiting for trains could drop a quarter (worth about $1.30 in today’s dollars) to play primitive games with boxy graphics like Pong and Space Race. Now, celebrating its 50th anniversary, BART pays tribute to this event by setting up four slightly-more modern (but still vintage) arcade games from the late 70s and early ‘80s (Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders and Galaga) for seven days of free play on the concourse level. It’s great (for once) when inflation works backwards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
El Rey Taquiza Artesanal Grand Opening & Free Taco Day
Thanks to Mission Local for sharing the news that a brand new taqueria has opened in San Francisco in the former Myriad Gastropub spot. Compared to lots of its neighbors in the Mission, El Rey Taquiza Artesanal, located at 2491 Mission Street, focuses on tacos versus burritos. To celebrate their grand opening, they’re dishing out two free tacos per person on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, 2022.
funcheap.com
Free Hot Air Balloon Rides: 14th Annual Hot San Jose Nights “Airport Day” (2022)
Hot San Jose nights 2022 is a huge family fun classic car show and airplane show. It’s bringing together everything and the airport including a static airplane display with car guys & gals showing off an incredible array of classic cars from vintage custom hot rods, muscle cars, sleek sports cars , survivors, new special interest cars & military tanks for a fun day in the sun! Bring your chairs & coolers & enjoy the day! Great live music & fun all day! Cars & aircraft are invited to be on display inside the airport grounds! High school robotics teams and ROTC are also invited.
funcheap.com
50% off BART Fares All Month (September 1-30)
Ever since the pandemic started, midweek ridership on BART has, frankly, been dismal. But things are looking up, if even slightly. This past Tuesday, daily ridership finally creeped past 156,000. While only 38% of what BART had originally projected, it was the largest ridership day since the Warriors parade in June and the second largest since March 2020. Trying to get even more people to ride the rails, BART is offering 50% off all Clipper Card fares for the entire month of September. BART says this promotion is to celebrate their 50th Anniversary in 2022, so I guess we’re not supposed to tell you they actually ran the same exact promotion in September of last year as well.
funcheap.com
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4)
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4) Each year, the unofficial last weekend of summer brings enormous crowds to downtown Millbrae for the Bay Areas biggest and best Labor Day weekend celebration, transforming our downtown area into a spectacular street fair along Broadway stretching from Victoria Ave. (south end) to Meadow Glen Ave. (north end).
funcheap.com
Free Them All Movie Night! Let the Fire Burn (Oakland)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Let the Fire Burn tells the story of the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of the revolutionary MOVE organization by the Philadelphia Police Department, which killed 11 MOVE members (including 5 children), destroyed 61 neighboring homes, and displaced more than 250 Black residents.
funcheap.com
“FairyProud” Pride Weekend at Children’s Fairyland (Sept. 10-11)
“FairyProud” Pride Weekend at Children’s Fairyland (Sept. 10-11) Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we’re hosting a kid-friendly Pride celebration with games, prizes, and face painting. Get into the groove with lively entertainment from hip hop dancers Phresh Inc., and Big Fun Circus — co-presented by Oakland’s LGBTQ Community Center and Our Family Coalition. Join us for a weekend of family fun while celebrating Pride at Children’s Fairyland!
funcheap.com
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4)
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
funcheap.com
Chinatown Rising Screening and Filmmaker Discussion (SF)
A special screening of Chinatown Rising, followed by a discussion with Joshua Chuck, producer and director. Chinatown Rising is a documentary film about the Asian-American Movement from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition. Against the backdrop of the Civil Rights...
funcheap.com
Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market & Food Hall Coming to San Jose?
Thanks to Eater SF and SiliconValley.com for sharing the news that a massive Vietnamese market could be coming to San Jose. Real Estate Executive Do Van Tron purchased the former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center with plans to transform the space into a bustling Vietnamese market and food hall akin to the famous, 110-year-old Bến Thành Market in Ho Chi Minh City.
funcheap.com
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
funcheap.com
San Francisco Zine Fest Kickoff Party
If you love zines, but want to find a new friend to help tackle the row after row of vendors at Sunday’s big Zine Fest at the Metreon, there’s a pre-party for you. Mission: Comics & Art opens their doors for a fun kick-off event the night before the festival to help introduce you to soon-to-be familiar faces and meet festival exhibitors in a more casual setting. Enjoy free food and drinks and play free bingo games (with zine-related prizes) to help break the ice with other zine lovers at one of SF’s great local comic shops.
Comments / 0