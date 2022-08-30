The only thing Bidens running is his mouth. Just look around his past....he's been telling lies since the beginning of his career in politics. "I graduated with 3 degrees, top of my class and have a higher IQ than you". None of that garbage was true either. once a liar
Unless he plans to close the border its a waste of time.. drug cartels sell guns .. the only thing Joe gonna do is take away gun rights proving Trump right again... they're gonna come for your guns Trump said in 2020 debates..
The only plan Dementia Joe has is spending $16 billion more of our taxpayer $$$ to accomplish nothing, what he has done for 50 years in politics.
Related
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others
Biden: 'I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country'
Biden Signed Away Signature Gun Policy. Here’s How He Still Gets It Done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Where the hell are we?’: Biden slams Republicans for encouraging political violence
Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns
The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties
Majority of American voters now agree that the FBI is 'Biden's Gestapo' after the controversial raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago, poll finds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns
Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
NAACP supports removing Cowboys for Trump co-founder from public office
Attorney General Merrick Garland issues new prohibitions on political activities for DOJ appointees
Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Non-Apology Letter to Senator Whose Office He Invaded
FBI's Hunter Biden communications with Facebook must be turned over: Top Republicans
'This Is Terrorism': Howard University Students Forced To Evacuate After Back- To-Back Bomb Threats
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1132