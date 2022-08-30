Lance McCutcheon among 3 undrafted rookies to make Rams' roster

Lance McCutcheon was one of the preseason stars for the Los Angeles Rams and his efforts are being rewarded. With the Rams announcing their final roster cuts to trim their roster to 53 players, Los Angeles had three undrafted rookies make the roster, including McCutcheon.

Besides McCutcheon, Keir Thomas and Jake Hummel were the other undrafted rookies to make the team. All three of them had productive performances in the preseason, earning them a spot on the active roster.

With the Rams not playing their starters in the preseason, McCutcheon got plenty of reps at the wide receiver position. The first-year wideout out of Montana State combined for 15 receptions, 259 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in the team’s three exhibition games, leading the NFL in yards.

Meanwhile, Thomas saved his best for last in the preseason finale versus the Cincinnati Bengals. While totaling two tackles in the first two preseason contests, Thomas logged three tackles and a sack in the loss to the Bengals.

The Rams are entering the 2022 campaign with a revamped inside linebacker room that now features Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones. Even if Wagner or Jones miss any time, Los Angeles is confident in Travin Howard and Hummel to provide depth.

Even though preseason records aren’t well-regarded, Hummel broke the team’s preseason tackles record with 22 combined tackles. Accumulating 22 tackles is even more impressive when you consider the NFL now plays three preseason games instead of four as they did previously.

It’s a tall task for undrafted rookies to earn a spot on an active roster in the NFL, but the Rams have three guys that proved they can supply value in 2022 and potentially beyond.