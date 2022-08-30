ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lance McCutcheon among 3 undrafted rookies to make Rams' roster

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atjyo_0hbgleAc00

Lance McCutcheon was one of the preseason stars for the Los Angeles Rams and his efforts are being rewarded. With the Rams announcing their final roster cuts to trim their roster to 53 players, Los Angeles had three undrafted rookies make the roster, including McCutcheon.

Besides McCutcheon, Keir Thomas and Jake Hummel were the other undrafted rookies to make the team. All three of them had productive performances in the preseason, earning them a spot on the active roster.

With the Rams not playing their starters in the preseason, McCutcheon got plenty of reps at the wide receiver position. The first-year wideout out of Montana State combined for 15 receptions, 259 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in the team’s three exhibition games, leading the NFL in yards.

Meanwhile, Thomas saved his best for last in the preseason finale versus the Cincinnati Bengals. While totaling two tackles in the first two preseason contests, Thomas logged three tackles and a sack in the loss to the Bengals.

The Rams are entering the 2022 campaign with a revamped inside linebacker room that now features Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones. Even if Wagner or Jones miss any time, Los Angeles is confident in Travin Howard and Hummel to provide depth.

Even though preseason records aren’t well-regarded, Hummel broke the team’s preseason tackles record with 22 combined tackles. Accumulating 22 tackles is even more impressive when you consider the NFL now plays three preseason games instead of four as they did previously.

It’s a tall task for undrafted rookies to earn a spot on an active roster in the NFL, but the Rams have three guys that proved they can supply value in 2022 and potentially beyond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Montana State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was some tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams. The former Nevada head coach may have signed up for the job in Fort Collins, but it wasn’t going to be an easy battle to start out with, as CSU traveled to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist in the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Ohio State: Buckeyes side

Most Ohio State fans probably weren’t expecting the dogfight that took place between their team and Notre Dame. For a lot of the game, the possibility of their season getting off to a rocky start or even being derailed looked very real. In the end, there was nothing to worry about as the Buckeyes came on strong late to earn to a 21-10 win over the Irish and start the season 1-0.
INTERNET
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football: Where to draft New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints have struggled to get their feet under their offense in the post-Drew Brees era, but when healthy they have some deadly talents including quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Mike Thomas. Given Thomas’ recent injury history, the Saints front office felt it had to hedge its bets and took Chris Olave with the 11th pick of the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State

This wasn’t the way the Irish wanted to star the season but there is a silver lining. This team is good, very good. Marcus Freeman has shown in just two short games, that he was the correct choice for this program. There will be better days for the Irish, tonight just wasn’t their night. Here are the best, 5 stars, and worst, 1 star, performances in Notre Dame’s season opening 21-10 loss to Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy