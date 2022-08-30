Read full article on original website
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
San Antonio, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Saint Mary's Hall School football team will have a game with Brooks Collegiate Academy on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. The Floresville High School football team will have a game with Southwest High School - San Antonio on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 1-3, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
10 San Antonio restaurants near the Alamodome to visit on UTSA game days
Don't settle for the concessions stands on game days.
14 new or classic San Antonio restaurants, bars to try this Labor Day weekend
Here are your Labor Day plans.
New Braunfels, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weatherford Christian School football team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Weatherford Christian SchoolNew Braunfels Christian Academy.
Gatorade creator proved skills at Brackenridge before inventing sports drink
He was a normal San Antonio teen before inventing the well-known sports drink.
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
KSAT 12
Festivals, fairs and other things to do in the San Antonio area this September
September is one of my favorite months because it’s the start of fall, which kicks off the holiday season. Technically fall doesn’t officially start until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 but pumpkin-flavored goodies have already hit the shelves and the ever-coveted pumpkin spice latte is back at Starbucks.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 2, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Labor Day burgers and dogs, fall planting tips, pizza and the inaugural Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival in Schertz. Dog Haus is serving over-the-top burgers and hot dogs perfect for Labor Day weekend. Wait ‘til you see their monster burger... Jen...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
KSAT 12
‘Everybody gravitated to him’: O’Connor coaches remember former student, football player who made impact off field
SAN ANTONIO – The O’Connor High School community is mourning the loss of a former student and football player. Charles Trammell III, 20, died in Fort Worth on Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle while helping stranded drivers on a busy highway ramp. “This is...
Texas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (9/1, 9/2, 9/3)
Get the latest Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 2 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
MuySA: San Antonio's surprising history, development of Roosevelt Avenue
Why is it named Roosevelt?
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
KSAT 12
KSAT VP/General Manager to leave San Antonio to head Graham Media sister station KPRC in Houston
DETROIT – Graham Media Group, the local media division of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), announced today that Phil Lane has been named Vice President and General Manager of KPRC, the NBC broadcast affiliate television station in Houston. Lane replaces Jerry Martin, who recently announced his retirement after 11...
