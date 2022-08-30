ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

kgns.tv

Friday Football Fever (Week 2)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
LAREDO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 1-3, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 2, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Labor Day burgers and dogs, fall planting tips, pizza and the inaugural Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival in Schertz. Dog Haus is serving over-the-top burgers and hot dogs perfect for Labor Day weekend. Wait ‘til you see their monster burger... Jen...
SCHERTZ, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX

