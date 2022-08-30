Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office , deputies responded to a disturbance call on East Limestone Road on Saturday, August 27. The caller, later identified as 25-year-old Anthonie Dakota Swallow, told law enforcement officials he had picked up a hitchhiker in Mississippi and brought her home.

Deputies say the “hitchhiker” was later identified as a missing 16-year-old girl from Mississippi.

Investigators say the pair met on Discord, a social platform with the ability to have private chats or group conversations, and had been talking for months.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Swallow drove to the girl’s home in Mississippi, picked her up, and brought her back to his home in Limestone County.

Swallow was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and first-degree sex abuse. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will continue into the incident and more charges may be added.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.