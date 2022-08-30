ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Sons Of NJ Dad Who Died On PA Camping Trip Looked After By Community

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALTN3_0hbgkNKA00
Adrien Hachey leaves his four sons behind. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

There has been an outpouring of community support for the sons of a New Jersey dad who died on a Pennsylvania camping trip.

Adrien Hachey, 43, was found dead Monday, Aug. 22 in a small body of water near the private camping site where he was staying with his family in Hazle Township (Luzerne County), as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The Basking Ridge man was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, when his family realized he was nowhere to be found, police said.

His death did not appear to be suspicious and was determined to be accidental, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski III told NJ1015.com.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched in hopes of creating an education fund for Hachey's four sons, Reid 16, Nathan 14, Alec 11, and Evan 9.

"Adrien loved his boys deeply and would want to ensure their successful futures," reads the fundraiser, launched by Carol Todd.

"Donated funds will be kept in trust by the boys' grandparents Rheal and Rose-Marie Hachey to cover a portion of what's needed for the boys' educations," Todd wrote.

Born in Morristown, Hachey graduated from Ridge High School in 1997 and earned an associate degree in construction management technologies from Raritan Valley Community College, his obituary says.

Hachey worked as a general foreman for J.R. Prisco for 25 years and enjoyed camping, motorsports, and spending time with his family, according to his obit.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home on Finley Avenue in Basking Ridge.

