Where do the Rams sit in the waiver order?
In addition to trimming their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, teams will have the opportunity to add players in the coming days through the waiver wire.
Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will be subject to waivers, which means teams will have to claim a player they want to add rather than being able to sign them at any time. Players with at least four credited seasons become free agents, allowing them to sign a contract with a new team.
Unfortunately for the Rams, claiming the top players off the waiver wire will be difficult. That’s because the waiver order is based on the order from this year’s draft.
As a result, the Rams are last in the waiver priority order, sitting 32nd. In other words, if they place a waiver claim on a player, they will only be awarded that player if no other team attempts to claim him. The Jaguars, owning the top spot in the order, will be awarded any player they claim.
For the Rams, it comes with the territory as Super Bowl champions. They won’t complain one bit, even if it does prevent them from adding any outside help.
Below is the complete waiver order. Teams can put in claims on players for 24 hours beginning on Tuesday.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
