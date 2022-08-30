ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where do the Rams sit in the waiver order?

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
In addition to trimming their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, teams will have the opportunity to add players in the coming days through the waiver wire.

Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will be subject to waivers, which means teams will have to claim a player they want to add rather than being able to sign them at any time. Players with at least four credited seasons become free agents, allowing them to sign a contract with a new team.

Unfortunately for the Rams, claiming the top players off the waiver wire will be difficult. That’s because the waiver order is based on the order from this year’s draft.

As a result, the Rams are last in the waiver priority order, sitting 32nd. In other words, if they place a waiver claim on a player, they will only be awarded that player if no other team attempts to claim him. The Jaguars, owning the top spot in the order, will be awarded any player they claim.

For the Rams, it comes with the territory as Super Bowl champions. They won’t complain one bit, even if it does prevent them from adding any outside help.

Below is the complete waiver order. Teams can put in claims on players for 24 hours beginning on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

