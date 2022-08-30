Read full article on original website
North Dakota Department of Agriculture receives federal grant to improve access to local foods in schools
BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) received a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve access to local foods in schools by developing a stronger and more sustainable Farm to School program in the state. “The enhanced Farm to School program will increase...
Burgum: Health, Human Services now united as one department to serve North Dakota citizens
Gov. Doug Burgum announced that the integration of North Dakota’s Department of Health and Department of Human Services into one Health and Human Services (HHS) agency is effective today, Sept. 1, 2022. The agency will be led by HHS Commissioner Chris Jones. State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi will...
Burgum appoints Economic Development Director Josh Teigen to be next state commerce commissioner
Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Josh Teigen, director of the Economic Development and Finance Division at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, to serve as the state’s next commerce commissioner, citing his experience as an entrepreneur and private sector leader and his leadership of Commerce’s largest division. Teigen...
Godfread urges review of auto insurance as school year starts
BISMARCK, N.D. – With the school year for many students underway, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging North Dakota parents and guardians to review their auto insurance policies to ensure that their students are covered while riding school buses. In the event of a crash on a school bus...
Reimbursement available for organic certification costs
BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said that applications are now being accepted for reimbursement of organic certification costs through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2022. “Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct....
