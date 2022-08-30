ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfread urges review of auto insurance as school year starts

BISMARCK, N.D. – With the school year for many students underway, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging North Dakota parents and guardians to review their auto insurance policies to ensure that their students are covered while riding school buses. In the event of a crash on a school bus...
Reimbursement available for organic certification costs

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said that applications are now being accepted for reimbursement of organic certification costs through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2022. “Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct....
AGRICULTURE

