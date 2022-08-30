Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 3rd
HURON, SD — It’s South Dakota Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Attractions include a petting zoo and pony ride opening at 9 a.m. Carnival rides open at 10 a.m. A classic car show at 11 a.m. The Farm Safety FFA Quiz Bowl Championship takes place at 2 p.m. A kids stick horse competition at 5 p.m. Josh Turner and Elle King perform in the grandstand starting at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
KELOLAND TV
Indoor playground with coffee bar to open in Tea
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Kids and moms will soon have a new attraction to try this fall. Beth Hintz has purchased a former day care center with plans to renovate the space into Tea Play Place. Tea Play Place will be an indoor playground for kids of all ages including children under 12 months old. For parents, there’ll be a coffee bar and partnership with Central Dakota Perk for specialty coffee drinks.
KELOLAND TV
New concessions at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
There’s nothing better than getting to enjoy an event with those near and dear to your heart, and from concerts to conventions there isn’t any better venue than the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Soon, KELOLAND’s premier venue will be even better with new concession options. Mike Krewson is the Premier Center’s General Manager. He stopped by to explain a few key shifts in the concession process.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Labor Day weekend travel in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to AAA, airline bookings are up 22% over last year for domestic travel and up 104% for international travel. For flyers, more than two thousand flights have been canceled already so far this week. And more than a thousand airline pilots started the holiday weekend on the picket line at 13 airports nationwide, protesting pay and scheduling.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Tractor riders pay respects at a veteran’s cemetery. Some pint-sized football heroes were honored during last night’s game in Canton....
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
KELOLAND TV
Kory and the Fireflies to play Levitt concert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s still time to catch some concerts at Levitt at the Falls before the season winds down next weekend. Another act with local roots will rock the stage this Saturday. Thousands of people filled the Levitt in 2019 as Kory and the Fireflies...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Pet food drive continues through Labor Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s even more food to go around at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society thanks to KELOLAND viewers. People donated 4,400 pounds of food at the KELOLAND Pet Food and Supplies Drive Friday. Don Niekerk dropped off dog and cat food. He recently...
KELOLAND TV
New 12-court tennis complex comes up aces
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Serena Williams’ play at the U.S. Open has been an inspiration to the local tennis community. And it turns out, so has the tournament itself, as a kind of blueprint for a brand-new outdoor tennis venue in central Sioux Falls called the Great Life Cares Foundation Tennis Complex.
sfsimplified.com
How local news in Sioux Falls is changing
Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
KELOLAND TV
Alibi Bar submits plans for new building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building. The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Campers enjoying their stay at Palisades
GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are hitting the road for the holiday weekend, and many are setting up camp at state parks across South Dakota. Labor day weekend marks one of the last times you can get out and enjoy the outdoors, and that’s exactly what these campers at Palisades State Park have in mind.
KELOLAND TV
Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND News nominated for 7 regional Emmys
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is being recognized at the Upper Midwest Emmys with seven nominations. KELOLAND News at 10 was nominated for best evening newscast for the May 12 derecho. Reporters Angela Kennecke, Rae Yost, Sydney Thorson along with photographers Mike Simundson, Kevin Kjergaard, and producer...
KELOLAND TV
More drop-off opportunities during pet food drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (S.D.) — It’s almost time for the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive. Your donations will help feed the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The nonprofit uses nearly 8,000 pounds of pet food each month. “So we’re trying to get stocked up for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Warm Holiday Weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, September 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures will be cooler today than they have been. We will have plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for the high today. There is a light breeze and clear skies. Tonight will be a cooler night. Lows...
hubcityradio.com
Angela Kennecke leaving Keloland for Emily’s Hope
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Long time KELO-TV news anchor Angela Kennecke will be leaving her on air position at the end of the month to move full time to “Emily’s Hope Foundation.”. Kennecke says the death of her daughter changed everything. Kennecke says its something she has to...
KELOLAND TV
No answers in homicides; School safety for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Our KELOLAND pet food drive is going on right now outside of our studio in Downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls public high schools are competing...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU students learn the ropes of senior living care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Businesses across the country are dealing with staff shortages, including senior living facilities. That’s why the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls was happy to welcome some SDSU nursing students to one of their assisted living facilities Friday. Checking vitals and having good...
Comments / 0