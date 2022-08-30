ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

City Election Analysis: Agran vs. Kuo for Council

As the founding publisher of Irvine Community News & Views, I have been privileged for 8 years to write my “Publisher’s Perspective” column — weighing-in on Irvine civic affairs. With election season now upon us, I want to provide our readers with my initial review of the candidates and issues at the forefront of our City’s November 8th election.
IRVINE, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Facing incivility and “brick walls”, Toni Iseman steps down after 24 years

As Councilmember Toni Iseman visited mentor Bonnie Hano on her deathbed in April, the long-time Laguna Beach activist held her hand and said she should not run for reelection. When the Aug. 12 filing deadline passed without Iseman declaring her intent to seek another four years in office, it marked the beginning of the end of her 24 years in public service. The veteran politician had mulled the decision for months but Hano’s words made the decision easier.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Orange County Stimulus Checks For Renters: Commissioners Approve ERA2

Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many, especially for renters facing increased rent. To help home renters, lawmakers in Orange County have approved a second Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These Orange County stimulus checks for renters could give eligible residents up to $20,000 or 18 months of assistance. The program will launch October 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Divorce Attorneys In Huntington Beach CA Strengthen Spousal Support Claim

Divorce attorneys in Huntington Beach CA can reinforce your spousal support claim and obtain a court order for regular payment. Contact one for legal advice. Living in California has many benefits. You have divorce attorneys in Huntington Beach CA, to run to your family law cases. Next, no worries if you have divorce problems you can’t solve. Experienced divorce attorneys are eager to work with you.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site

The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
MENIFEE, CA
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Core Spaces to Build 1,047-Bed Orange County Student Community

Earlier this year, the developer paid a combined $33.3 million for the development parcels. Core Spaces has unveiled plans for Hub Fullerton, a 1,047-bed student housing development in Fullerton, Calif., Student Housing Business reports. Together with partner Amplify Development, the company plans to break ground on the project later this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend

As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Goodwill of OC Renovating Corporate Office Store

Goodwill of Orange County has been remodeling its corporate office store in Santa Ana and announced last week it was halfway complete. Renovations began in July and are scheduled to finish this September. The 24,000-square-foot store on W. Fifth St. has remained open throughout the process with construction only in...
SANTA ANA, CA
