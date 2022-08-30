Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
City Election Analysis: Agran vs. Kuo for Council
As the founding publisher of Irvine Community News & Views, I have been privileged for 8 years to write my “Publisher’s Perspective” column — weighing-in on Irvine civic affairs. With election season now upon us, I want to provide our readers with my initial review of the candidates and issues at the forefront of our City’s November 8th election.
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
OC Judge Removes Majority of Mission Viejo City Council Members, City Moves to Appeal
A majority of the Mission Viejo City Council were tossed off the dais by an Orange County Superior Court judge Wednesday, but they won’t be officially removed until a state appeals court reviews the case. Voice of OC first reported on the removal of Mayor Wendy Bucknum and Councilmen...
lagunabeachindy.com
Facing incivility and “brick walls”, Toni Iseman steps down after 24 years
As Councilmember Toni Iseman visited mentor Bonnie Hano on her deathbed in April, the long-time Laguna Beach activist held her hand and said she should not run for reelection. When the Aug. 12 filing deadline passed without Iseman declaring her intent to seek another four years in office, it marked the beginning of the end of her 24 years in public service. The veteran politician had mulled the decision for months but Hano’s words made the decision easier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Judge Throws Majority of Mission Viejo’s City Councilmembers Off Dais
Three of the five Mission Viejo City Councilmembers were pulled off the dais by an Orange County Superior Court judge on Monday, leaving the city without a city council majority until the November election. Council members Ed Sachs, Greg Raths and Mayor Wendy Bucknam will all be removed from office...
Santana: As Deaths Mount, OC Must Confront Hard Conversations on Homelessness
There was once a time when Orange County leaders spoke boldly about ending homelessness. Today, they barely seem able to muster any real public conversation about the crisis. Much less peek under the hood and publicly question: What’s working? What isn’t? Why?. Consider the county’s homelessness commission –...
ValueWalk
Orange County Stimulus Checks For Renters: Commissioners Approve ERA2
Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many, especially for renters facing increased rent. To help home renters, lawmakers in Orange County have approved a second Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These Orange County stimulus checks for renters could give eligible residents up to $20,000 or 18 months of assistance. The program will launch October 1.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Divorce Attorneys In Huntington Beach CA Strengthen Spousal Support Claim
Divorce attorneys in Huntington Beach CA can reinforce your spousal support claim and obtain a court order for regular payment. Contact one for legal advice. Living in California has many benefits. You have divorce attorneys in Huntington Beach CA, to run to your family law cases. Next, no worries if you have divorce problems you can’t solve. Experienced divorce attorneys are eager to work with you.
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council
Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
A federal judge threw out an indictment charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast.
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
Here’s Who Wants to Run your Public Schools and Community Colleges
Around 650,000 students attend Orange County’s public schools and community colleges – and control of their education is on the ballot this fall. Education races often are overlooked on ballots. But they have an enormous impact on decisions like classroom mask rules, in person-versus-online classes, charter schools and...
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
OC Animal Activists Call on County Supervisors to Reopen Animal Shelter
Orange County animal activists want the county-run shelter to reopen to the public, ending appointment-only adoptions. They also want to reinstate free spay and neuter services to help diminish the number of feral, abandoned cats in the county. These residents want the OC Board of Supervisors to make vast changes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
multihousingnews.com
Core Spaces to Build 1,047-Bed Orange County Student Community
Earlier this year, the developer paid a combined $33.3 million for the development parcels. Core Spaces has unveiled plans for Hub Fullerton, a 1,047-bed student housing development in Fullerton, Calif., Student Housing Business reports. Together with partner Amplify Development, the company plans to break ground on the project later this year.
newportbeachindy.com
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
Guaranteed basic income program begins for 1,000 Los Angeles County residents, providing $1K a month
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said.
Orange County Business Journal
Goodwill of OC Renovating Corporate Office Store
Goodwill of Orange County has been remodeling its corporate office store in Santa Ana and announced last week it was halfway complete. Renovations began in July and are scheduled to finish this September. The 24,000-square-foot store on W. Fifth St. has remained open throughout the process with construction only in...
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 0