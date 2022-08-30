ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Brentwood Elementary School student rides bus by mistake, leaving mother frantic for hours

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Cumberland County Schools issued a statement Tuesday afternoon after a first-grade student at Brentwood Elementary School rode the bus home by mistake while his mother waited at the school to pick him up.

"Our top priority is the safety of our students," Lindsay Whitley, the associate superintendent of Cumberland County Schools, said in the statement. "While we regret this situation happened, we are grateful that the student is safe. District and school officials are looking into this situation to determine exactly what happened and how we can prevent it from happening in the future."

Tracy Williamson said her 6-year-old son Avery Johnson rode the bus home Monday, the first day of school, after an adult told him to get on the bus.

She waited in a line other vehicles to pick Avery up but, "By the time I got to the front of the school entrance, he was not there,” Williamson said.

When she asked school staff where her son was, Avery’s name was called over the intercom several times before faculty began to search for him, she said. Eventually, the Fayetteville mother learned her son was told to get on the bus.

Williamson said she was then told that her child would be brought back to the school if there wasn’t an adult waiting for him at the stop, so she waited for nearly two hours at Brentwood Elementary School.

But instead of bringing Avery back to the school, the boy managed to get off the bus at the right stop, even though he'd never ridden the bus before, Williamson said. And, her son made his way home but the door was locked because no one was there. A neighbor spotted the child crying at his door and took him into her house. That's where Williamson located her son.

“I never thought I’d be in this situation,” she said.

Williamson said up until the incident, her experience with the school district had been “amazing.”

During the incident, she said, staff were extremely apologetic.

“Each day, our bus drivers work hard to get it right, and to safely transport our students to their homes," Whitley said Tuesday.

When mistakes are made, he said, the school district strives to correct those mistakes. How the child ended up on the bus is under investigation, he said.

“District and school officials are looking into it. We take the situation very seriously and we don’t ever want it to happen again,” Whitley said.

Health and education writer Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com or 910-486-3561.

