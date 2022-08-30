Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back
The Los Angeles Chargers just got a boost at the running back position. On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed Sony Michel to the active roster. The details of Michel's contract were not disclosed, according to ESPN. Michel comes to the Chargers after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
thecomeback.com
Eagles sign another former Jalen Hurts teammate
Things didn’t work out for running back Trey Sermon for the San Francisco 49ers. He was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but saw limited action and was waived after only one year. Now, one day after being waived by the 49ers, he’s going to a new team with a lot of familiar faces — the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL Kickoff Game odds, spread, line: Rams vs. Bills picks, NFL predictions from expert on 44-33 roll
The long-awaited return for pro football games that count finally ends on Thursday, September 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams open the new season by hosting the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The last time a game was played at this venue, the Rams won the Super Bowl before their hometown fans in February, when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Their title defense comes with a home opener against the AFC East champion Bills, whose season ended in a memorable 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Details Emerge From 49ers' Surprising Release On Wednesday
Trey Sermon appeared to make the team when the San Francisco 49ers included him on Tuesday's 53-man roster. However, the 49ers waived the running back Wednesday. The unexpected move came after claiming offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. San Francisco had a crowded running backs room...
2022 NFL Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers over/under win total prediction
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a new season without Ben Roethlisberger and discover how much they can compete. Let us now look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Steelers’ over/under win total. The Steelers went 9-7-1, making the playoffs despite an aging and...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and it’s shaping up to be filled with excitement, unforgettable moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (knee) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Deebo Samuel (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Samuel has been unable to practice since Sunday after the 49ers' lead wideout suffered a bruise behind his knee. Expect the 26-year old versatile wideout to play in their Week One regular season opener against the Chicago Bears if he can participate in a few limited sessions before September 11th.
NFL TV Ratings: 2022 NFL preseason games crush MLB, NBA primetime matchups
NFL TV ratings, a look forward: The NFL offseason has arrived after a dramatic and event-filled 2021 campaign. Below, we
NBC Sports
NFL Win Total Predictions: Chris Simms Picks Over/Unders for all 32 teams ahead of 2022 season
Football season is just days away! The 2022 NFL season officially starts on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Yardbarker
Rams Raising Super Bowl LVI Banner At SoFi Stadium Before Week 1 Opener Against Bills
The Los Angeles Rams captured their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history and first since relocating to the West Coast with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Virtually every member of the 2021 Rams received their rings in a private ceremony this past July, including...
Report: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Tom Brady during 2020 free agency, was 'talked out of it'
Following an epic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady did what was at one time, thought to be the unthinkable -- leave Foxborough. Just two days after officially becoming a free agent in March 2020, "TB12" signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, has added another Pro Bowl honor to his credit and more importantly, his seventh Super Bowl ring.
FOX Sports
Cowboys could get offensive line boost with Jason Peters
The dream of adding some offensive line help is alive and well at The Star. As the Dallas Cowboys continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of Week 1, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Friday that veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is at the team's facility for a physical. Meetings about a potential deal are expected to follow.
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0