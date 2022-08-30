ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Preview: ‘Bows football look to bounce back against Western Kentucky on Saturday

By Hawaii Athletics
 3 days ago

For the second consecutive week, the University of Hawai’i football team will host a first-time opponent when Conference USA’s Western Kentucky travels to Manoa for a match-up on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m.

The Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will look to give head coach Timmy Chang his first career victory against the Hilltoppers (1-0), who are coached by former UH assistant Tyson Helton. Helton coached special teams for the Rainbow Warriors from 2000-03.

GAME THEME vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY – CHAMPIONS NIGHT

PROMOTIONS & GIVEAWAYS

Hawaiian Airlines is the game sponsor of “Champions Night” and will award 30,000 Hawaiian Miles during the game. UH National Champion teams and individuals will be recognized throughout the game.

  • First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, Be the lucky fan with the Gold ‘H’ card and redeem at the Marketing trailer for a special prize. (Cards to be distributed at Gates 2 & 3)
  • Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans at Gates 2 & 3.
  • Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters
  • A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year
  • When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!

FAN COLOR SCHEME FOR THIS GAME: GREEN & WHITE

Fans are encouraged to show their school spirit with the Hawaiʻi Athletics fan color scheme guide (PDF) for every regular season home football game. The color scheme for Saturday’s “Champions Night” is Green and White and fans in the Mauka sideline and Diamond Head endzone are encouraged to wear Green and fans in the Makai sideline and Ewa endzone are encouraged to wear white.

FAMILY 4-PACK TICKETS

Family 4-Pack tickets are available for the Western Kentucky game which includes four game tickets on the Makai Sideline for just $170 (Retail value of $340 – 50% off).

HAWAI’I (0-1, 0-0 MW) vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY (1-0, 0-0 C-USA)

Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT

Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346)

Game Day Information Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more.

Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show.

Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT.

Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com

Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon)

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record : 0-1 (1st season)

At Hawai’i : 0-1 (1st season)

SERIES VS WESTERN KENTUCKY

Series Information : First Meeting

GAME STORYLINES

  • For the second consecutive week, Hawai’i will host a first-time opponent with a match-up against Western Kentucky of Conference USA.
  • UH (0-1) dropped its season opener to Vanderbilt last week in Honolulu, 63-10, suffering its largest margin of defeat at home since the 1999 season opener, which was former coach June Jones’ first game as head coach of the Warriors.
  • WKU (1-0) opened its season with a 38-27 home win over FCS’s Austin Peay in Bowling Green, Ky.
  • UH is 32-23-1 all-time against current Conference USA teams.
  • WKU head coach Tyson Helton was a graduate assistant (2000) and assistant coach (2001-03) on former UH coach June Jones’ staff. Current UH head coach Timmy Chang was a quarterback during those seasons.
  • Helton coached special teams during his time at UH and helped the Warriors lead the nation in kickoff return yardage (30.3) in 2001 while specialist Chad Owens set NCAA single-game records for most combined return yardage and most kickoff return yardage and tied an NCAA record with two kick returns for touchdown against BYU.
  • Helton is in his fourth season with the Hilltoppers with a 24-16 record. He has guided WKU to three straight bowl appearances and two 9-win seasons.
  • The last time Hawai’i faced a team coached by a former Rainbow Warrior assistant was Navy (Ken Niumatalolo) in 2018. UH defeated the Midshipmen, 59-41 in Honolulu.
  • WKU ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (44.2) last season and scored at least 31 points in every game. The Hilltoppers led the nation in passing offense (433.7) and was No. 2 in total offense (536.2).
  • A total of 13 players made their first career starts as Rainbow Warriors last week against Vanderbilt, five on offense and eight on defense.
  • UH has won its last three Labor Day weekend games—Portland State (2021), Navy (2018), and Western Carolina (2017). UH did not play on Labor Day weekend in 2019 and 2020.
  • With a 40-yard field goal last week against Vanderbilt, placekicker Matthew Shipley has now converted 12 consecutive kicks from 40 yards and in dating back to last year.
  • UH is now 4-3 all-time at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
  • The last time UH started 0-2 was in 2016 when it dropped its first two games before finishing with a 7-7 mark and Hawai’i Bowl championship. The last time Hawai’i lost its first two home games of the season was in 2014.

KHON2

KHON2

KHON2

KHON2

