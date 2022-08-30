Read full article on original website
Related
Former Marine pleads not guilty to girlfriend's 2016 San Diego murder
Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr, 37, has been on the run for six years and is accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens, and fleeing the country.
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
crimevoice.com
San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”
A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego surgeon pleads guilty to taking millions in bribes from former Long Beach hospital owner
A San Diego neurosurgeon could face jail time after he pleaded guilty to accepting millions in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-closed Long Beach hospital. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and to violate the federal Anti-Kickback statute, the Department of Justice […]
Man who murdered woman on Carlsbad hiking trail receives 7 year sentence
SAN DIEGO — A man has been sentenced to seven years for the murder of Lisa Thorborg who he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17-years-old. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, was arrested as a juvenile and charged in the murder of Lisa...
NBC San Diego
Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars
The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fugitive Accused of Killing His Girlfriend in San Diego Arrested in El Salvador
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Tuesday that defendant Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the 2016 murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by El Salvadoran law enforcement authorities without incident. McLeod will be returned to San Diego County to face...
Memorial grows for 26-year-old mom — an innocent bystander — killed in street race
The woman, who police identified on Thursday as 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill, was walking in the area early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland when police say she was hit by an "out-of-control" vehicle as a result of the driver hitting another car and then a tree.
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
Two Men Sentenced to Prison in Scam Targeting San Diego Grandparents
Two men who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scheme targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents, were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms. Timothy Ingram, 30, of North Hollywood, and 46-year-old Florida resident Joaquin Lopez were sentenced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGW
Data shows inmates bailed out of jail by Portland Freedom Court often skipped court
The Portland Freedom Fund bails people of color out of jail with a promise that they'll return for court. But data shows that often doesn't happen.
Video captures bullets flying, people running for cover on busy Old Town street in fatal summer shootout
More than 20 bullets flew in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district in July when a bouncer from Mary’s Club and a young man walking across the street got into a scuffle, pulled guns and fired at each other at close range, investigative records indicate. A surveillance video from...
Two men sentenced to prison in nationwide scam targeting elderly
In sentences handed down in San Diego federal court, Ingram received nine years in prison, while Lopez received a two-year term.
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hit-and-run in Egger Highlands leaves woman, child injured; driver sought
Detectives are asking the public to help them find a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and a child as they were crossing a street in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood in late July.
Seven drivers were issued citations during Chula Vista checkpoint
Seven drivers were issued citations for driving unlicensed/suspended licenses at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista.
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista police looking for 51-year-old man missing since Sunday
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says it is looking for a 51-year-old who has been missing since Sunday after he walked away from The Arc of San Diego, an independent living facility. The facility where Loren Hobrock lives is located on the 300 block...
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
Comments / 1