USM’s School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering Brings Applied Computer Science to Online Students
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is expanding its online catalog with the Computer Science (Applied Computer Science) BS. With the addition of the Computer Science (Applied Computer Science) Bachelor’s degree, online students can now uncover the technical aspects of computer science while realizing their goal of earning a four-year degree.
Jimmy A. Payne Foundation Continues to Impact USM Students
Continuing the support that began more than 30 years ago, the Jimmy A. Payne Foundation recently made grants totaling $476,903 through the USM Foundation to support nine unique areas at The University of Southern Mississippi. From entrepreneurship to healthcare, Jim Payne’s generosity has touched thousands of lives across USM.
