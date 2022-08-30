ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's  27th homicide of the year.  At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
