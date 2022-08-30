Read full article on original website
California dermatologist arrested after husband shared 'compelling' video of her poisoning him, police say
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband shared "compelling" video evidence that she was poisoning him, police tell Fox News Digital. Yue Yu, 45, of Irvine, was taken into custody Thursday at the home she has shared with her spouse of 10 years, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.
Former Marine suspected in girlfriend’s 2016 death is found in El Salvador after years on the run
A former Marine on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted fugitives list was captured Monday in El Salvador, more than six years after his girlfriend was found dead in a San Diego apartment. U.S. and Salvadoran authorities arrested Raymond Samuel McLeod, 38, of Phoenix, at around 4:30 p.m.,...
Murder victim's mother, a former police detective, reacts to fugitive Marine's arrest after working 6 years to find him: "I got him!"
A tip along with the perseverance of the mother of a woman killed in San Diego in 2016 led to the arrest of her boyfriend, a U.S. Marine veteran who fled to El Salvador and was teaching English there, prosecutors said Friday at the arraignment of Raymond McLeod. McLeod, 37,...
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's 27th homicide of the year. At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Suspected drug house, chop shop targeted in sheriff's operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, is out of custody today on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on Friday.
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
It had seemed like Katherine “Kit” Mordick’s very own happily ever after. Kit met her future husband, Gregory Mordick, at California’s Disneyland, where they both worked at the “It’s A Small World" attraction. The gentle, quiet guy — who taled of his college degree...
A California inmate says her baby died after jail staff stopped at Starbucks on the way to the hospital while she was in labor, report says
The woman, Sandra Quinones, received a $480,000 settlement after filing a wrongful death lawsuit because the baby died shortly after birth.
U.S. Marshals most wanted fugitive who allegedly killed his girlfriend arrested after 6 years on the run
SAN DIEGO (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man who had been on the run for years was apprehended in El Salvador this week in connection with his girlfriend’s 2016 death. According to the U.S. Marshals, law enforcement officials in El Salvador took Raymond McLeod into custody Monday, Aug. 29, alongside members of the Marshals team and the U.S. Embassy. McLeod reportedly confirmed his identity to the U.S. Marshals and he was arrested without incident.
Caught on Video: 84-year-old Glendale woman robbed of necklace in distraction theft
Security video captured the moment a woman was robbed of her necklace in what Glendale Police are calling "distracted jewelry thefts" that have been going on since June and targeting elderly victims. Haik Ld says his 84-year-old mother, who can be seen wearing a blue cardigan in the video, is traumatized after the robbery and doesn't want to come outside any longer. Ld say his mother and a friend were sitting outside their apartment when a gray SUV pulled up in front of the driveway. A woman in a white shirt approached the women and handed a necklace over to them. "My mom...
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?
A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
How did a Florida cop wrangle an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake? Watch what happened
A Florida deputy doubled as a snake wrangler the other day in Lee County.
Pregnant inmate who lost baby after jail staff allegedly stopped at Starbucks en route to hospital reaches $480K settlement
A former pregnant inmate who claimed her baby died because staffers at a California jail failed to appropriately respond after her water broke and stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital, has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement. The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the...
Criminal Charges Against SeaWorld Sought After Violent Orca Attack Was Caught On Video In San Diego, California
In the letter, PETA explains that attacks of this kind are rare in wild orca populations and that when they do occur, orcas can flee from conflict to avoid injury. However, SeaWorld’s barren tanks prevent the animals from making that evasive move, as well as from participating in natural forms of behavior, including foraging and diving. PETA also contends that SeaWorld knowingly houses incompatible orcas together, putting the animals at risk of severe injury and under constant stress.
'Disabled' drug smuggler busted after airport dash when sniffer dog tipped police off to 13kg of cocaine in his wheelchair
A 'disabled' man started walking – and was arrested – at an airport after a sniffer dog tipped police off to 13kg of cocaine hidden inside his wheelchair. The dog at Malpensa airport, in Milan, was checking passengers and their luggage after a flight from the Dominican Republic – on a route previously used by drug couriers.
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
California neurosurgeon pleads guilty to accepting $3.3M in bribes
A neurosurgeon pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for accepting $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital.
Tucson man found dead in front of auto shop
Police discovered a man dead, with signs of trauma early Thursday morning in Tucson. Tucson Police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man outside an auto shop on West 44th Street and South Sixth Avenue, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department. Claudie Ross Lovell,...
Utah Senate candidate says a man chased and pointed a firearm at him and his wife 'in a threatening way' while driving home from a campaign event
According to CNN, the man, identified as Jack Aaron Whelchel, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges in April.
