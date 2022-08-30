Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Collin Sexton reacts to being traded to the Jazz in Donovan Mitchell deal
Collin Sexton is off to the next chapter of his NBA career after getting traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster deal that also sent Donovan Mitchell to The Land on Thursday. While Sexton is busy saying his goodbyes to his friends and teammates in Cleveland, he is clearly all hyped up about landing with the Jazz.
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA・
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-NBA Star Reveals What He's Heard About Brittney Griner
Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas paid a visit to VladTV recently to talk a number of basketball-related topics, including the Brittney Griner situation. After rattling off a list of the WNBA's best players, Vlad asked why it took so long for Brittney Griner's name to come up. To which Arenas responded that the Phoenix Mercury center is more "valuable" to the Russian fanbase than in America, comparing it to former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury in China.
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star
According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports,"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics". Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
thecomeback.com
Eagles sign another former Jalen Hurts teammate
Things didn’t work out for running back Trey Sermon for the San Francisco 49ers. He was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but saw limited action and was waived after only one year. Now, one day after being waived by the 49ers, he’s going to a new team with a lot of familiar faces — the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to John Wall
Stephen A. Smith says he owes LA Clippers guard John Wall an apology
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job
Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
Magic Johnson Gives His Opinion On The Donovan Mitchell Trade
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out two tweets about the blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA・
NBC Sports
With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine
Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury
Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
