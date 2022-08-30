ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Ex-NBA Star Reveals What He's Heard About Brittney Griner

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas paid a visit to VladTV recently to talk a number of basketball-related topics, including the Brittney Griner situation. After rattling off a list of the WNBA's best players, Vlad asked why it took so long for Brittney Griner's name to come up. To which Arenas responded that the Phoenix Mercury center is more "valuable" to the Russian fanbase than in America, comparing it to former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury in China.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Eagles sign another former Jalen Hurts teammate

Things didn’t work out for running back Trey Sermon for the San Francisco 49ers. He was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but saw limited action and was waived after only one year. Now, one day after being waived by the 49ers, he’s going to a new team with a lot of familiar faces — the Philadelphia Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job

Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine

Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'

If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early

Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season

Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury

Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue

Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

