Stocks

Motley Fool

Why Geron's Shares Rose 14.78% on Wednesday

The company’s shares, buoyed by its Phase 3 trials on imetelstat, are up more than 115% so far this year. Imetelstat is a cell-based therapy to treat various blood disorders. The company said it has enough funds to operate through the middle of 2024. You’re reading a free article...
CNET

Nvidia Says US Ordered It to Stop Sales of AI Chips to China

Nvidia has been ordered by the US government to stop exporting two AI acceleration chips to China, disrupting a business the chip designer expects to generate about $400 million in sales this quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. The order, effective immediately, affects the company's A100 and...
CNBC

Lululemon jumps after it boosts outlook and posts strong earnings beat

Lululemon reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, even as consumers grapple with high inflation. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 and revenue of $1.87 billion. Inventories were up 85% compared to the same period last year. But the company said it was "under-inventoried" at the time...
US News and World Report

Apple, HTC Cleared in U.S. Trade Tribunal Dispute Over Wireless Patents

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a win for Apple Inc, HTC Corp and ZTE Corp against allegations that imports of their devices infringe wireless-technology patents. The companies' smartphones, smart watches, tablets and other LTE-capable devices do not violate INVT SPE LLC's rights in two patents originally...
WWD

Lululemon Logs $1.9B in Quarterly Revenues as Demand for Pricey Activewear Continues

Lululemon’s winning streak continues.  The Vancouver, B.C.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings after the market closed Thursday, improving on top and bottom lines and proving that at least some shoppers are still buying activewear in the era of inflation and return-to-office settings. Lululemon updated its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to rise more than 9 percent in after-hours trading.  More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “The momentum in our business continued in the second quarter, fueled by strong guest response to our product innovations,...
Footwear News

Lululemon Shares Soar After Earnings and Revenue Beat in Q2

Lululemon shares got a lift Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than expected results for the second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand reported that second quarter net revenues increased 29% to $1.9 billion versus an expected $1.77 billion. In North America, revenues increased 28%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.20 compared to $1.86 expected. Same store sales were up 23%. In the wake of the results, Lululemon raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 and now expects net revenue in the range of $7.865 billion to $7.940 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to fall between $9.75 and...
Reuters

Dollar set for weekly gain following mixed jobs data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar eased from a 20-year high on Friday after data showed the pace of U.S. hiring rose more than expected in August, but wage growth moderated and unemployment ticked higher, giving the Federal Reserve some wiggle room when it raises interest rates later this month.
CNBC

Signet Jewelers CEO says tough economic times are an opportunity to capture more market share

Signet Jewelers can continue to expand its market share even as the U.S. economy slows and inflation weighs on consumers, CEO Gina Drosos told CNBC on Thursday. The comments in a "Mad Money" interview came after Signet reported second-quarter results earlier in the day. While earnings per share topped estimates and revenue met expectations, the company's same-store sales fell 8.2% year over year. Wall Street had been expecting a 5.3% decline, which may have contributed to the stock's 12% tumble Thursday.
