Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Geron's Shares Rose 14.78% on Wednesday
The company’s shares, buoyed by its Phase 3 trials on imetelstat, are up more than 115% so far this year. Imetelstat is a cell-based therapy to treat various blood disorders. The company said it has enough funds to operate through the middle of 2024. You’re reading a free article...
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
AI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HPE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Embedded finance fintech Pezesha raises $11M pre-Series A equity-debt round
Hey, hey, hey! Good to have you back with us again. Today, we’re mostly amazed at how quiet Twitter gets during Burning Man, and excited that we’re doing a Labor Day sale for TechCrunch Plus, if you’ve been wanting to read our subscription site but you’ve been holding off for whatever reason. — Christine and Haje.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
VEEV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
MongoDB (MDB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
MDB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
CNET
Nvidia Says US Ordered It to Stop Sales of AI Chips to China
Nvidia has been ordered by the US government to stop exporting two AI acceleration chips to China, disrupting a business the chip designer expects to generate about $400 million in sales this quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. The order, effective immediately, affects the company's A100 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Lululemon jumps after it boosts outlook and posts strong earnings beat
Lululemon reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, even as consumers grapple with high inflation. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 and revenue of $1.87 billion. Inventories were up 85% compared to the same period last year. But the company said it was "under-inventoried" at the time...
US News and World Report
Apple, HTC Cleared in U.S. Trade Tribunal Dispute Over Wireless Patents
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a win for Apple Inc, HTC Corp and ZTE Corp against allegations that imports of their devices infringe wireless-technology patents. The companies' smartphones, smart watches, tablets and other LTE-capable devices do not violate INVT SPE LLC's rights in two patents originally...
Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Asian markets extended the global stocks selloff on Wednesday, as investor worries about aggressive monetary tightening were inflamed further by strong U.S. jobs data.
Lululemon Logs $1.9B in Quarterly Revenues as Demand for Pricey Activewear Continues
Lululemon’s winning streak continues. The Vancouver, B.C.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings after the market closed Thursday, improving on top and bottom lines and proving that at least some shoppers are still buying activewear in the era of inflation and return-to-office settings. Lululemon updated its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to rise more than 9 percent in after-hours trading. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “The momentum in our business continued in the second quarter, fueled by strong guest response to our product innovations,...
Intel hits out at RTX: 'We're definitely competitive or better than Nvidia with ray tracing hardware'
Is Intel set to beat Nvidia at its own game? At least for the time being, possibly.
Lululemon Shares Soar After Earnings and Revenue Beat in Q2
Lululemon shares got a lift Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than expected results for the second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand reported that second quarter net revenues increased 29% to $1.9 billion versus an expected $1.77 billion. In North America, revenues increased 28%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.20 compared to $1.86 expected. Same store sales were up 23%. In the wake of the results, Lululemon raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 and now expects net revenue in the range of $7.865 billion to $7.940 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to fall between $9.75 and...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Fighting fundraising fears, XaaS CS strategy, the ‘collapse’ of VC
Pre-COVID, most journeys started with a shipwide safety drill where passengers assembled, donned life vests and learned what to do in an emergency. The ocean has an average depth of 2.3 miles, yet these rehearsals were always a calm affair. You’re starting a vacation; what could possibly go wrong?
Dollar set for weekly gain following mixed jobs data
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar eased from a 20-year high on Friday after data showed the pace of U.S. hiring rose more than expected in August, but wage growth moderated and unemployment ticked higher, giving the Federal Reserve some wiggle room when it raises interest rates later this month.
CNBC
Signet Jewelers CEO says tough economic times are an opportunity to capture more market share
Signet Jewelers can continue to expand its market share even as the U.S. economy slows and inflation weighs on consumers, CEO Gina Drosos told CNBC on Thursday. The comments in a "Mad Money" interview came after Signet reported second-quarter results earlier in the day. While earnings per share topped estimates and revenue met expectations, the company's same-store sales fell 8.2% year over year. Wall Street had been expecting a 5.3% decline, which may have contributed to the stock's 12% tumble Thursday.
The Verge
Snap is canceling several projects and laying off 20 percent of employees
Snap is laying off around 20 percent of its more than 6,400 employees and canceling its original shows, in-app games, and several other projects as part of a corporate restructuring. In a company memo on Wednesday that you can read in full below, CEO Evan Spiegel wrote that Snap is...
Comments / 0