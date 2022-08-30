ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple

FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Boy saved from submerged truck is back on his feet — thanks to heroes and miracles

PARK CITY — Multiple people are calling it a miracle that a 9-year-old Utah boy is alive after he became trapped in a truck that slid into a reservoir. Three people who helped save the young Paxton Knight said they were not supposed to be there at that time, but inconveniences and bad weather changed their plans to put them in the "right place" to use their training and make a significant difference.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man shot at large party in Salt Lake industrial area, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg after attending a large party near 1700 South 4100 West, police said. About 1:23 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Dispatchers informed police that someone had been shot but no shooting victims were located at the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

BYU-Duke volleyball game: What I saw from the stands

It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. To read the full story go to Deseret.com.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

High school football: Week 4 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 4 high school football games across the state. In an intense game of back-and-forth, the Silverwolves put together the more complete game on both sides of the ball and came away with a 22-15 win over the Red Devils.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
