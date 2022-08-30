Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
ksl.com
University of Utah's largest college appoints its 1st Latina dean, and she's already getting to work
SALT LAKE CITY — Michelle Camacho has reached the upper echelons of academia as the new dean at the University of Utah's College of Social and Behavioral Science. But her pathway to higher education looked a bit different than that of many of her colleagues. Camacho grew up in...
ksl.com
Boy saved from submerged truck is back on his feet — thanks to heroes and miracles
PARK CITY — Multiple people are calling it a miracle that a 9-year-old Utah boy is alive after he became trapped in a truck that slid into a reservoir. Three people who helped save the young Paxton Knight said they were not supposed to be there at that time, but inconveniences and bad weather changed their plans to put them in the "right place" to use their training and make a significant difference.
ksl.com
Man shot, killed in fight outside downtown Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One man was shot and killed in a downtown street Saturday afternoon in a fight involving several people who had just left a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. in the middle of West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Vacation rental company's closure is leaving some reservoir visitors high and dry
PEOA, Summit County — A dispute between the state of Utah and a guy who rents lakeside cabins and yurts at Rockport Reservoir has left travelers high, dry and worried about their deposits. If you look around Rockport's marina, you will see some rental cabins and yurts that look...
ksl.com
Man shot at large party in Salt Lake industrial area, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg after attending a large party near 1700 South 4100 West, police said. About 1:23 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Dispatchers informed police that someone had been shot but no shooting victims were located at the scene.
ksl.com
Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
ksl.com
Cougar Beat podcast: A conversation about BYU and race with 2 Black athletes
PROVO — Danny Frazier had three different perspectives when he heard about the alleged racial incident last week involving the BYU women's volleyball match against Duke: as a former BYU athlete, as a Black man in Utah, and as a criminal defense attorney of the past 30 years. He...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
South Carolina cancels women's basketball series with BYU over alleged racial incident
PROVO — The fallout from the alleged racial incident during last week's BYU women's volleyball match against Duke suffered an unfortunate casualty Friday afternoon. South Carolina has canceled a home-and-home women's basketball series with the Cougars, effective immediately, head coach Dawn Staley announced in a statement. The Gamecocks were...
ksl.com
West Valley man facing federal charges for possession of nearly 100 pounds of illegal drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — A man from West Valley City was charged in federal court for possessing nearly 100 pounds of various illegal drugs and 17 firearms, which were allegedly being used to further drug trafficking crimes. Innocente Ramirez, 38, was charged in federal court on Wednesday with possession...
ksl.com
BYU-Duke volleyball game: What I saw from the stands
It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. To read the full story go to Deseret.com.
ksl.com
High school football: Week 4 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 4 high school football games across the state. In an intense game of back-and-forth, the Silverwolves put together the more complete game on both sides of the ball and came away with a 22-15 win over the Red Devils.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Riverton puts together more complete game to claim a 22-15 win over Springville
SPRINGVILLE — Three consecutive pass plays midway through the third quarter illustrated the rough night the Springville Red Devils' offense had, as the Riverton Silverwolves stole a road victory against Springville in a 22-15 win. On second-and-15 at their own 37-yard line, Red Devils quarterback Ryder Burton, a BYU...
Comments / 0