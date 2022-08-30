(St. Paul, MN)--A legislative auditor’s report finds the Minnesota Department of Human Services did not adequately oversee distribution of tens of millions of dollars in grants to the homeless and others needing housing assistance. The audit found weaknesses in the agency’s internal controls and violations of the state’s legal requirements. Commissioner Jodi Harpstead says the Human Services Department has been “working diligently” to improve its grant-making process, but adds it’s important to consider the pressures her agency faced during the pandemic to provide assistance to people in need.

