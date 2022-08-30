ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Mikhail Gorbachev's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president to lead the former Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, CNN reports. He was the leader of the USSR, which stretched far but centered around Moscow – now the capital of Russia — from 1985 until 1991. Gorbachev was a beloved leader, breaking the mold of Soviet politicians. While many were seen as cold and distant, Gorbachev had a warm and charismatic personality. The former president is best remembered for being an integral player in the ending of the Cold War.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviet#The Soviet Union#Cold War#The Gorbachev Foundation
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Grimacing Putin tightly grips his desk as his most trusted general reports with a straight face that Ukrainians are welcoming their troops… despite 75,000 Russian casualties

A grimacing Vladimir Putin is seen tightly gripping his desk as his most trusted general reports to him with a straight face that invaded Ukrainians are showing their 'support' for occupying Russian soldiers. The surreal scene shows a Kremlin meeting between the Russian dictator - at one point seen chewing...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s war guru Alexander Dugin ‘suffers heart attack’ after dodging assassination attempt that wiped out daughter

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called "spiritual mastermind" has suffered a suspected heart attack after surviving an attempt on his life, reports have claimed. Alexander Dugin, the man sometimes described as "Putin's brain", is in hospital following the blast that wiped out his 30-year-old daughter Darya Dugina. Kremlin analyst Olga Lautman reported that...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

454K+
Followers
54K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy