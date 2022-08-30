Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
13th-ranked Kutztown stunned by Assumption in a shutout loss
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kutztown limited host Assumption to 208 yards of total offense but a first quarter field goal by the Greyhounds held up for 3-0 win over the preseason 13th-ranked Golden Bears. Patrick May connected on a 36-yard field goal in the waning moments of the first quarter for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Moravian football suffers road loss to TCNJ in season opener
EWING, N.J. - Jayson Schmidt scored a pair of rushing touchdown to lead The College of New Jersey to a 31-13 win over Moravian in the season opener for both teams. Trailing 28-6, the Greyhounds cashed in with their first touchdown of the season when Chris Carpini capped of a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a seven yard touchdown reception from Jared Jenkins.
WFMZ-TV Online
Goal line stand gives Lafayette football a win in John Troxell's debut as coach
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Ryan Schuster scored the only touchdown and Lafayette stuffed Sacred Heart at the goal line on the final play to give John Troxell a 6-0 victory Saturday in his first game as the Leopards’ coach. The Pioneers drove from their own 23 and had a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus improves to 4-0 with a shutout win
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus improved to 4-0 on the season with a, 4-0 win over Whitehall early on Friday. The Green Hornets would hold a 3-0 lead by halftime over the Zephyrs. Sammy Walkiewicz with the games first goal, 13 minutes in. Two other goal scorers found the back of the net in the first half for the Green Hornets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg football team runs in to a buzzsaw in top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor
BELTON, Texas - Defending NCAA Division III National Champions Mary Hardin-Baylor scored three touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 62-13 win over Muhlenberg on Saturday evening at Crusader Stadium. The Crusaders racked up 674 yards of total offense - including 379 yards of passing and six...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northern Lehigh breaks two-year skid, wins the Mountain Road Rumble
SLATINGTON, Pa. - Mountain Round Rumble taking center stage in Slatington on Thursday night. Northern Lehigh finally breaking through with their first win over Northwestern in two years, 34-27. The Bulldogs were led offensively by Izaiah Ramos who found the endzone three times in the win. His third score of the night, game winner late in the fourth quarter.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pen Argyl ready to keep the momentum going in week two
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - The Pen Argyl football team celebrated its first win since the Halloween of 2020 in week one. The Green Knights feeling good after knocking off Wilson on Saturday. Next up for the Knights, Mahony on Friday night on the road. Having gotten a taste of victory...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe in Allentown, turn their grief over hit and run into something positive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five years after a deadly hit and run in Allentown, a family is turning their grief into something positive. This week, Carlos Marrero is opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe on N 4th St. in honor of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit and run in February of 2017. When we stopped by the restaurant Thursday, the griddle was already hot, and customers were at the window. It's the first business Marrero has ever owned himself.
WFMZ-TV Online
KU student hit by car back on campus, thanks fellow student
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Extreme trauma can change the way you think of time. "Being in the hospital so long, you kinda don't, there is no time recognition, because you're just in one place for so long," said Hope "Ollie" McKeone, a senior at Kutztown University. But for McKeone,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Megabus adds service from Allentown to Philadelphia, other cities
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's another bus option in Allentown. Megabus and Fullington Trailways are partnering to expand service options, including new routes to and from Allentown, the companies said. The bus routes will connect Allentown to 11 cities, including Philadelphia, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Lehighton and more. The partnership also adds service...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. nursing home workers say they'll strike as long as they have to for safe staffing
EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing home workers are holding picket signs, claiming their facilities are neglecting them and their residents. The facilities say that's not true, and the union is asking for too much. Longtime workers say they won't stop until they get what they want. The Gardens...
WFMZ-TV Online
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
WFMZ-TV Online
40 bands to perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds - Karnival of the Arts
ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- "Karnival of the Arts" kicked off in Albany Township Friday night. More than 40 bands will perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds this weekend. Plus, dozens of artists and vendors will be there. Organizers say it's a family friendly event, with something for everyone. The event runs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Love musicals? State Theatre seeking evaluators for Freddys
EASTON, Pa. — The State Theatre in Easton is seeking qualified evaluators for its Freddy Awards program, which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theater, and runs from January to May. The theater is seeking candidates who have extensive experience in one of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crane, tractor-trailer to bring footbridge to canal trail in Catasauqua
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A large delivery is rolling through Catasauqua on Thursday. A tractor-trailer and crane are placing a footbridge at the Lehigh Canal trail, police said. Some parking restrictions and road closures are in place to give the big rigs enough room to get through. No parking is allowed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community holds vigil for man shot, killed in Allentown; victim's brother killed in 2017
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A young man shot to death late Wednesday night on Juniata Street was not only a shooting victim before, but his brother's shooting death made headlines before that. A small candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening for a loved one who was lost the night before. "We're...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chief: Overheated kettle sparks fire at Dieffenbach's
TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted inside the Dieffenbach's Potato Chips factory in Berks County. A cooking kettle inside the plant on Host Road in Tulpehocken Township overheated Thursday night and sparked a fire, according to Chief Lester Feick, Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks horse farm helps people heal
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Horses are helping people heal. Take Heart Counseling and Equine Assisted Therapy runs out of a 52-acre farm in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. Charley was the first horse, and his owner, Meagan Good, opened her therapeutic horse farm in 2009 after reading the book "Hope Rising." She says she felt a spiritual call, so she went back to school and studied counseling for five years, with the hope of one day having her own place for healing.
