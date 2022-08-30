ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13. According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the investigative agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540. An Amber Alert has been declared by Indiana State Police regarding the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Indianapolis. Delilah Jennings is 3 feet 6 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 1 dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Suspect in custody after shooting inside Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a home on Forsythia Lane, Fishers Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of the deceased, the release says.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

2 found dead in Fishers home, police say

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men hurt within an hour in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one critically, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
PERU, IN
WISH-TV

Formal charges filed against suspect in fatal shooting of Dutch soldier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others. Shamar Duncan, 22, faces a charge of murder, two counts of attempted murder and a count of disorderly conduct. He will not face any gun charges because, according to the Marion County prosecutor, Duncan was legally allowed to carry a gun in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

