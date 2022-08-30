Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13. According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana...
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
Indianapolis Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'
An Amber Alert has issued for a 9-year-old girl they believed to be in "extreme danger" has been canceled, police said.
Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert canceled
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the investigative agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540. An Amber Alert has been declared by Indiana State Police regarding the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Indianapolis. Delilah Jennings is 3 feet 6 […]
WISH-TV
4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 1 dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after shooting inside Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 9-year-old from Indianapolis was found safe.
WISH-TV
Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a home on Forsythia Lane, Fishers Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of the deceased, the release says.
19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
2 found dead in Fishers home, police say
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
2 men hurt within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one critically, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
WISH-TV
Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
Connersville man found shot to death in cemetery; police seeking public’s help
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery. The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Hit-and run-investigation, driver fled scene after hitting 2 homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver hit two homes on the city’s east side and drove away early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. Saturday morning, a vehicle went into two homes at the 2400 block of Franklin Road. According to IMPD, the...
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
WISH-TV
Formal charges filed against suspect in fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others. Shamar Duncan, 22, faces a charge of murder, two counts of attempted murder and a count of disorderly conduct. He will not face any gun charges because, according to the Marion County prosecutor, Duncan was legally allowed to carry a gun in Indiana.
