Tectum, the world’s leading and fastest blockchain, has recently released its flagship product the ‘SoftNote ®’ to make existing digital payment methods ‘transactionless’, a drive that seems quite hopeful to the delight and satisfaction of most fintech and crypto users. SoftNote, a cutting-edge technology launched by Tectum, is sure to create a revolution in crypto transactions if all goes as planned. The basic motive of releasing the SoftNote is to make cryptocurrencies adopt the properties of paper currency so payments become transactionless without intervening with the digital store of value firmly fixed in the native blockchain.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO