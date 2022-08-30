Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
Solana Price Analysis: What about this Step by Step Falling of SOL Crypto Towards the Lower Range?
Solana’s price is trying to gather support and sustain above the lower trendline at $26.85 during the consolidation phase. SOL crypto is trading below 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving averages. The pair of SOL/BTC is at 0.001567 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.16%. Since June 8th,...
themarketperiodical.com
Helium Price Analysis: When will HNT Crypto Oppose this Bearish Rally of Rejection?
Helium price has fallen below the descending triangle pattern and has been bearish since then. HNT crypto has fallen below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of HNT/BTC is at 0.0002128 BTC with an intraday drop of 7.97%. Helium’s price has been declining in a...
themarketperiodical.com
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA is Going to see Bullish Weekend With Rounding Bottom
Cardano (ADA) is looking bullish as it has formed a rounded bottom pattern. ADA turned bullish this week as this week is witnessing a bullish weekend with a gain of 15%. Trading volume increased by 75% to $944 million in the last 24 hours. Cardano (ADA) has reclaimed its 60-day...
themarketperiodical.com
Compound Price Analysis: COMP Breached Resistance Trendline, Buyers Found Double Bottom
Investors saw a bullish breakout of the symmetrical triangle pattern over the weekend. The daily RSI indicator is approaching its halfway point after dipping into the oversold zone. The price of the COMP pair with bitcoin is slightly higher by 4.7% at 0.002453 Satoshis. The month of July saw a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themarketperiodical.com
Six Different Ways to Grow Your Bitcoin
Bitcoin has always been the best cryptocurrency to buy. Since it was introduced in 2009, Bitcoin has changed how we do our finances, and over the years, it has gotten to the point where many people hold the coin in their wallets. You can use the coin to place bets on Soccer, NFL, NHL, and NBA picks today.
NFL・
themarketperiodical.com
Guide to Crypto: Five Steps to Trading Crypto
The cryptocurrency world is expanding, and its popularity is growing. We’ve hit different snags and low points for many years and had great periods. The rollercoaster of cryptocurrencies is something we can’t deny. It is a part of the industry that you must remember whenever you want to start with cryptos.
MLB・
themarketperiodical.com
With Ethereum Falling, Should You Invest Now?
We’ve experienced a massive crash in cryptocurrency in 2022, and even though there have been some weeks of bullish trends, the market hasn’t returned to its 2021 glory. We’ve been experiencing dwindling prices, and the volatility is crazy these days. Undoubtedly, investing in cryptocurrency now seems like an extreme sport.
themarketperiodical.com
Six Largest Crypto Mining Companies
Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies, we’ve been seeing many mining companies come around. In the beginning, miners were at the top of the chain, and the best way to get cryptocurrencies at the time was to have a mining rig. Today, there are several ways to get crypto, thanks to the advancements in crypto technology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themarketperiodical.com
Tectum’s ‘SoftNote ®’ is ready to start Revolution in Crypto & Digital Payment Industry
Tectum, the world’s leading and fastest blockchain, has recently released its flagship product the ‘SoftNote ®’ to make existing digital payment methods ‘transactionless’, a drive that seems quite hopeful to the delight and satisfaction of most fintech and crypto users. SoftNote, a cutting-edge technology launched by Tectum, is sure to create a revolution in crypto transactions if all goes as planned. The basic motive of releasing the SoftNote is to make cryptocurrencies adopt the properties of paper currency so payments become transactionless without intervening with the digital store of value firmly fixed in the native blockchain.
Comments / 0