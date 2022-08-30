Read full article on original website
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
AJC: No concrete plans to scale back print delivery, but change on horizon
ATLANTA - Rumors about the future of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been swirling following a recent report that the newspaper was planning to discontinue daily print editions. SaportaReport stated the AJC had plans to go to a weekend print edition only, but that it would continue its digital news operation...
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Delta pilots picketing for contract upgrades
Pilots for Delta Airlines are picketing this week at seven international airports, including Atlanta’s, in protest against "protracted contract negotiations" that have stalled since April. Issues of "fatiguing schedules" and "inadequate staffing" are on the agenda, they say. Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of Delta’s Master Executive Council, said in...
suwaneemagazine.com
2022 Fall Fun Guide
We survived the hottest Georgia summer in recent memory and now it’s time to celebrate the beginning of the best part of the year! Gather your sweaters, boots, hats, and pumpkin spice lattes because the fall season is right around the corner — and it can’t come soon enough!
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Underground Atlanta launching ‘scary movies’ haunted house
Underground Atlanta’s new owners are setting up a haunted house for the Halloween season in an attempt to draw crowds to the troubled shopping and entertainment center in downtown Atlanta. A ghostly “immersive theatrical experience” titled “Save the Video Store 2.0” opens Sep. 16 in homage to the Y2K era, Urbanize reports.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events
Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
Atlanta homeowner says water runoff from city street flows into his home
ATLANTA — An Atlanta homeowner says for nearly a decade water runoff from a city street has been flowing into his yard and home. “Every time it rains a lot, we get a lake in front of our house,” Vincent Mayers said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
saportareport.com
Stone Mountain’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival: Art, music and fall blooms
In September, Stone Mountain — the largest exposed piece of granite in the world — will be dotted with annual blooms of the Yellow Daisy. Discovered in 1846, the plant is only found around the mountain. To celebrate the blooming season, Stone Mountain Park is hosting its 54th...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Long lines form at Circle K in West Rome for Gas Promo Deal
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Thursday afternoon saw an increase in traffic around Garden Lakes Blvd in West Rome after a promotion on the price of gas at the Circle K. A large line of cars formed on Hillside Avenue NW eager to...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms will be a factor to contend with this holiday weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Our local weather pattern has undergone significant changes over the past couple of days. Wetter weather returns Friday afternoon and is forecast to linger through the weekend. A few rain showers may develop this morning; well before noon. But, rain remains spotty until this afternoon. Scattered...
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Hosting An Adults-Only Halloween Party & You Can Spend The Night
The Georgia Aquarium is hosting a spooky and boozy Halloween-themed party after hours that only adults are invited to. If you're looking to dress up and celebrate the iconic fall holiday without navigating through throngs of children, this could be the perfect event for your weekend itinerary. Georgia Aquarium's Sips...
2 lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road to be closed for bridge inspection
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open. Two lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road will close again on Wednesday night for maintenance crews to finish secondary steel beam inspections, Georgia Department of Transportation announced. The lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5...
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
AccessAtlanta
Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
travelnoire.com
Frontier Airlines To Launch Five International Destinations From Atlanta International Airport To The Caribbean And Central America
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will launch a new service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to five new international destinations in November and December 2022. As the company stated, it will offer new service to San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), San Salvador,...
secretatlanta.co
This Mind-Blowing Museum Of Illusions Will Open In Atlanta This Winter
Museum of Illusions has become recognized world-wide for providing an interactive, immersive and fun experience for everyone! With over 30 worldwide locations, Atlanta is joining the long-list of cities home to this exciting place for all generations to come together, and get lost in their unbeatable mini-verse of mirages, fantasies, and illusion!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site
MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
