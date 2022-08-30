ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

AJC: No concrete plans to scale back print delivery, but change on horizon

ATLANTA - Rumors about the future of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been swirling following a recent report that the newspaper was planning to discontinue daily print editions. SaportaReport stated the AJC had plans to go to a weekend print edition only, but that it would continue its digital news operation...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Delta pilots picketing for contract upgrades

Pilots for Delta Airlines are picketing this week at seven international airports, including Atlanta’s, in protest against "protracted contract negotiations" that have stalled since April. Issues of "fatiguing schedules" and "inadequate staffing" are on the agenda, they say. Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of Delta’s Master Executive Council, said in...
ATLANTA, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

2022 Fall Fun Guide

We survived the hottest Georgia summer in recent memory and now it’s time to celebrate the beginning of the best part of the year! Gather your sweaters, boots, hats, and pumpkin spice lattes because the fall season is right around the corner — and it can’t come soon enough!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Underground Atlanta launching ‘scary movies’ haunted house

Underground Atlanta’s new owners are setting up a haunted house for the Halloween season in an attempt to draw crowds to the troubled shopping and entertainment center in downtown Atlanta. A ghostly “immersive theatrical experience” titled “Save the Video Store 2.0” opens Sep. 16 in homage to the Y2K era, Urbanize reports.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies

Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
ATLANTA, GA
travelnoire.com

Frontier Airlines To Launch Five International Destinations From Atlanta International Airport To The Caribbean And Central America

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will launch a new service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to five new international destinations in November and December 2022. As the company stated, it will offer new service to San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), San Salvador,...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Mind-Blowing Museum Of Illusions Will Open In Atlanta This Winter

Museum of Illusions has become recognized world-wide for providing an interactive, immersive and fun experience for everyone! With over 30 worldwide locations, Atlanta is joining the long-list of cities home to this exciting place for all generations to come together, and get lost in their unbeatable mini-verse of mirages, fantasies, and illusion!
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site

MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

