There are people with hustles, and then there are people with the spirit of a hustler embedded into their core being. Jacques Traylor, 28, undoubtedly falls into the latter category. The self-proclaimed visionary is a familiar face in the city due to his near-decade tenure on the local creative scene. In the spring of 2015, he and Ricky Barnes Jr. founded Creatives After Dark, a curated event series that offered performance and spotlight opportunities to local musicians, visual artists, photographers, and other aspiring creative industry professionals who were still in the early stages of their careers. From that point on, Traylor — who many friends, supporters, and colleagues simply know as Big Joc — confidently marched down a path of limitless entrepreneurial potential.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO