Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
NEWS BRIEF: BeltLine reveals final path for Northwest Trail segment

Atlanta BeltLine and Path Foundation officials presented the “prioritized alignment” for the final segment of the Northwest Trail at an Aug. 30 public meeting. The new calibration will run alongside Peachtree Park Drive and Bennett Street, known as Corridor 6 in the trail’s feasibility study. The outcome was determined by a combination of town hall listening sessions, information packets with FAQs, one-on-one interviews, flyers and digital surveys, the organizations state in a joint press release.
NEWS BRIEF: Delta pilots picketing for contract upgrades

Pilots for Delta Airlines are picketing this week at seven international airports, including Atlanta’s, in protest against "protracted contract negotiations" that have stalled since April. Issues of "fatiguing schedules" and "inadequate staffing" are on the agenda, they say. Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of Delta’s Master Executive Council, said in...
NEWS BRIEF: Underground Atlanta launching ‘scary movies’ haunted house

Underground Atlanta’s new owners are setting up a haunted house for the Halloween season in an attempt to draw crowds to the troubled shopping and entertainment center in downtown Atlanta. A ghostly “immersive theatrical experience” titled “Save the Video Store 2.0” opens Sep. 16 in homage to the Y2K era, Urbanize reports.
Cultured South Fermentation Co.

Atlanta’s first Kombucha taproom and fermentation marketplace. Overlooking the BeltLine on Atlanta’s Westside trail, our state-of-the-art brewery and retail space houses Georgia's first kombucha tap room and fermentation marketplace. Just like our food and drink, this space is for the community, by the community. Stop by for a flight of refreshing, oak-aged sparkling teas, and head home with an armful of our savory goods and treats.
ATL UNTRAPPED: The multiplicity of Jacques Traylor

There are people with hustles, and then there are people with the spirit of a hustler embedded into their core being. Jacques Traylor, 28, undoubtedly falls into the latter category. The self-proclaimed visionary is a familiar face in the city due to his near-decade tenure on the local creative scene. In the spring of 2015, he and Ricky Barnes Jr. founded Creatives After Dark, a curated event series that offered performance and spotlight opportunities to local musicians, visual artists, photographers, and other aspiring creative industry professionals who were still in the early stages of their careers. From that point on, Traylor — who many friends, supporters, and colleagues simply know as Big Joc — confidently marched down a path of limitless entrepreneurial potential.
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hosting Sep. 10 job fair

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena will host an inaugural ‘Interview Day’ on Saturday, Sep. 10 for part-time jobs with a minimum hourly salary of $16, organizers announced Thursday. Department managers from food and beverage, housekeeping, security, retail, box office, flight crew and uniforms will be onsite to conduct interviews.
