Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday

One of the year’s most closely followed trials will come to a conclusion on Wednesday when a disgraced former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern.

Aaron von Ehlinger will appear in Ada County Court at 3:30 p.m. in front of Judge Michael Reardon. With a felony rape conviction, he faces from one year to life in prison.

The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger, who was 38 at the time, raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual.

The Lewiston Republican was serving as a state representative at the time. He resigned over the allegation last year.

Von Ehlinger served in the House for less than one year. He was appointed by Gov. Brad Little on June 3, 2020.

He resigned from the Legislature following an ethics hearing in the House of Representatives in April 2021, according to a report from the Idaho Capital Sun. The ethics committee recommended his suspension or expulsion for the alleged conduct.

He was found guilty of rape in April. Last week, he was denied a request for a retrial.