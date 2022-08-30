Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond
I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State
Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt
West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
Nation's No. 4 WR hears from Wolverine coaching staff
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 2024 four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum. The elite 5-foot-11, 170-pounder holds 42 scholarship offers in his recruitment to date...
Five-star DL Damon Wilson is about no excuses, being humble and staying hungry
Venice (Fla.) High 247Sports Composite five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson has been raised by the creed, “no excuses, be humble, stay hungry.”. Those words have been easy to live by for the blue-chip defensive end who has always been self motivated, particularly with his fitness and training. It doesn’t hurt that he has literally grown up in a gym where his father, Damon Wilson Sr. has trained the likes of Forrest Lamp and a bunch of others with young Damon hanging around.
4 for 24: Four local recruits Kansas State fans must know
BJ Canady (Topeka) The early leader for the 2024 class as the top player in the state via 247Sports, Canady is a future defensive lineman with big upside. Having played quarterback at times for the Trojans at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, he clearly has a wealth of natural athleticism for someone his size. Ultimately he'll likely wind up on the defensive side of the ball in college, and depending on how his body develops I'm curious if he can evolve into an interior pass-rush threat similar to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. That would make him not only a viable piece for a four-man front but also in an odd-man look as a stout defensive end.
LSU defense leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Florida State
The LSU Tigers finally get their season started on Sunday night in the Superdome against the Florida State Seminoles. The Brian Kelly era gets started in mere days, and there are still a ton of questions left to answer about the team. Florida State, on the other hand, has already...
Pitt lands commitment from Jordan Bass
Prior to the return of the 'Backyard Brawl,' Pittsburgh received some good news on the recruiting front. Jordan Bass, a Top 10 player in Virginia in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Panthers. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus prospect can play either safety of linebacker in college. He...
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'
The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
What did WVU recruits think after Thursday night's game?
What do WVU recruits think of the Mountaineers after Thursday night's game?.
Injury Report: Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC) host the Troy Trojans (0-0, 0-0 SBC) today at 3 p.m. CT in the season opener for both teams. The game will be televised on the SEC Network from 64,038-seat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss enters the game relatively healthy. Defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove...
Penn State freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton prepared for spotlight
Standing on the Beaver Stadium field, practices dwindling before 2022 kickoff, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider didn't shy away from contributing toward the preseason expectations that have piled up on a freshman pair in his position room. "Some kids it takes 2-3 years," Seider said. "They are the...
Purdue football: Jeff Brohm explains late-game clock management in loss to Penn State
Purdue lost a heartbreaker in its opening game at home to Penn State, 35-31, as the Boilermakers stalled on offense late in the game. It was a situation head coach Jeff Brohm was grilled about in his postgame press conference. “Well, it’s never fun when you lose," Brohm said after...
