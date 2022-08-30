ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond

I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State

Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The New York Giants#American Football#Ex Texas Tech#Espn
247Sports

Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt

West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Nation's No. 4 WR hears from Wolverine coaching staff

College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 2024 four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum. The elite 5-foot-11, 170-pounder holds 42 scholarship offers in his recruitment to date...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Five-star DL Damon Wilson is about no excuses, being humble and staying hungry

Venice (Fla.) High 247Sports Composite five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson has been raised by the creed, “no excuses, be humble, stay hungry.”. Those words have been easy to live by for the blue-chip defensive end who has always been self motivated, particularly with his fitness and training. It doesn’t hurt that he has literally grown up in a gym where his father, Damon Wilson Sr. has trained the likes of Forrest Lamp and a bunch of others with young Damon hanging around.
NFL
247Sports

4 for 24: Four local recruits Kansas State fans must know

BJ Canady (Topeka) The early leader for the 2024 class as the top player in the state via 247Sports, Canady is a future defensive lineman with big upside. Having played quarterback at times for the Trojans at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, he clearly has a wealth of natural athleticism for someone his size. Ultimately he'll likely wind up on the defensive side of the ball in college, and depending on how his body develops I'm curious if he can evolve into an interior pass-rush threat similar to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. That would make him not only a viable piece for a four-man front but also in an odd-man look as a stout defensive end.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Pitt lands commitment from Jordan Bass

Prior to the return of the 'Backyard Brawl,' Pittsburgh received some good news on the recruiting front. Jordan Bass, a Top 10 player in Virginia in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Panthers. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus prospect can play either safety of linebacker in college. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'

The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Injury Report: Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC) host the Troy Trojans (0-0, 0-0 SBC) today at 3 p.m. CT in the season opener for both teams. The game will be televised on the SEC Network from 64,038-seat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss enters the game relatively healthy. Defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy