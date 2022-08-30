Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
funcheap.com
SF Zine Fest 2022 (City View at Metreon)
Welcome back! Our 21st annual SFZF is back in-person at a new venue. Visit www.sfzinefest.org for more info!. New location address: City View at Metreon, 135 4th St #4000, San Francisco, CA 94103. Features: ADA accessible, large enough for COVID-safer spacing of exhibitor tables, patio access, ventilated with doorways to...
funcheap.com
“FairyProud” Adults-only Pride Night at Children’s Fairyland w/ Beer & Wine (Oakland)
Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., we’re partnering (and partying with!) Oaklash to celebrate Tisket-aTasket: FairyProud Pride Night, a very colorful grownup-only evening at Fairyland. See the park transformed into a cascade of queer magic boasting DJs, dancing, beer, wine, food trucks, and a whole lot of PRIDE! Fairyland characters come to life through the artists of Oaklash, the Bay Area’s drag and queer performance festival. Grownups (21+) only!
funcheap.com
25+ Awesome Things to Do in SF over Labor Day Weekend (2022)
If you’re in town over Labor Day weekend, don’t worry… there’s tons to do and with lots of outdoor fun. Walking tours, festivals, block parties, outdoor comedy festivals and lots more. Saturday, September 3. Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9)...
funcheap.com
El Rey Taquiza Artesanal Grand Opening & Free Taco Day
Thanks to Mission Local for sharing the news that a brand new taqueria has opened in San Francisco in the former Myriad Gastropub spot. Compared to lots of its neighbors in the Mission, El Rey Taquiza Artesanal, located at 2491 Mission Street, focuses on tacos versus burritos. To celebrate their grand opening, they’re dishing out two free tacos per person on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
SF’s Free Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Comedy Fest at The Crossing (SoMa)
SATURDAY (Sept. 3) at 7:30PM. LIVE at The Crossing at East Cut (200 Folsom St.) SoMa. Inspired by the blockbuster movie, see some of the Bay Area’s top comedians at San Francisco’s Crazy Funny Asians comedy showcase! Let’s celebrate the Bay’s Asian-American culture and heritage with laughs. This is a special outdoor version of Crazy Funny Asians featuring comics you’d typically see at Cobb’s, Punch Line, SF Sketchfest, Thrive City Comedy Night and more!
funcheap.com
Smithsonian’s Annual Free Museum Day 2022 (Sept. 17)
Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022 as participating museums and cultural institutions nationwide open their doors free of charge to all visitors who download the Museum Day Ticket. Museum Day brings together museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free...
funcheap.com
“Drawn Together” Adults-Only Art Evening at Children’s Fairyland (Oakland)
Join us for art, drinks and delightful encounters at Drawn Together, an intimate, grown-ups only event at Children’s Fairyland. On Friday, Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., art lovers are invited to enjoy a magical evening at the park and watch in awe as 50 local artists and industry professionals try their hand at creating Fairyland-inspired artwork. Mingle, chat and interact with the creators, get sparkly extensions from the Fairy Hair Spa, and learn what’s in the cards for you with a tarot reading.
funcheap.com
Free Hot Air Balloon Rides: 14th Annual Hot San Jose Nights “Airport Day” (2022)
Hot San Jose nights 2022 is a huge family fun classic car show and airplane show. It’s bringing together everything and the airport including a static airplane display with car guys & gals showing off an incredible array of classic cars from vintage custom hot rods, muscle cars, sleek sports cars , survivors, new special interest cars & military tanks for a fun day in the sun! Bring your chairs & coolers & enjoy the day! Great live music & fun all day! Cars & aircraft are invited to be on display inside the airport grounds! High school robotics teams and ROTC are also invited.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27)
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27) Enjoy those warm, late-summer days with a free lunchtime concert in front of City Hall! Grab a seat at one of the cafe tables, and enjoy your lunch from an adjacent food truck or nearby restaurant or cafe, such as Assembly Cafe & Beer Garden (52 Grove), or bring your lunch from home!
funcheap.com
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
funcheap.com
Free Them All Movie Night! Let the Fire Burn (Oakland)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Let the Fire Burn tells the story of the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of the revolutionary MOVE organization by the Philadelphia Police Department, which killed 11 MOVE members (including 5 children), destroyed 61 neighboring homes, and displaced more than 250 Black residents.
funcheap.com
Chinatown Rising Screening and Filmmaker Discussion (SF)
A special screening of Chinatown Rising, followed by a discussion with Joshua Chuck, producer and director. Chinatown Rising is a documentary film about the Asian-American Movement from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition. Against the backdrop of the Civil Rights...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
funcheap.com
Kizomba Dancing at Brooklyn Basin Outdoors on the Boardwalk (Oakland)
Great Kizomba Music to dance to starting 5:30PM. Come early and dance salsa and bachata a few minutes down the boardwalk. Should be great weather with a nice breeze and quality bathrooms, so basically a very safe and healthy event as dancing goes. The only downside is that free parking can be difficult, so be prepared for a little walk. Even if you don’t dance the music, the people and the scenery is all entertaining. If you bet at all bored you can hike, roller blade, or drink beer near by. All in all this event is worth like $30. but it is free and open to all. 🙂
funcheap.com
Passion is a Fashion: DIY Punk Clothing Exhibition (SF)
Punk culture is synonymous with the DIY ethos, and all September Fallout SF – San Francisco’s newest punk community art space – is highlighting punk art & design on apparel! Punk’s creative expression is not just the music – youthful revolt is a statement worn.
funcheap.com
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4)
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4) Each year, the unofficial last weekend of summer brings enormous crowds to downtown Millbrae for the Bay Areas biggest and best Labor Day weekend celebration, transforming our downtown area into a spectacular street fair along Broadway stretching from Victoria Ave. (south end) to Meadow Glen Ave. (north end).
funcheap.com
San Francisco Ranked as Rudest City in the State
How rude! Well, apparently, that’s us. KTVU shared the news San Francisco has been declared the rudest city in California, beating out Los Angeles, according to a study by Preply. San Francisco ranked as the 7th rudest city in the country. Preply said they “surveyed over 1,500 residents of...
funcheap.com
San Francisco Zine Fest Kickoff Party
If you love zines, but want to find a new friend to help tackle the row after row of vendors at Sunday’s big Zine Fest at the Metreon, there’s a pre-party for you. Mission: Comics & Art opens their doors for a fun kick-off event the night before the festival to help introduce you to soon-to-be familiar faces and meet festival exhibitors in a more casual setting. Enjoy free food and drinks and play free bingo games (with zine-related prizes) to help break the ice with other zine lovers at one of SF’s great local comic shops.
funcheap.com
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4)
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
funcheap.com
World’s First Fully Autonomous Restaurant Opens in SF
Thanks to CNBC for sharing the news about Mezli, the world’s first fully autonomous restaurant. The first fully-robotic restaurant just opened on August 28, 2022 in San Francisco’s Spark Social food park, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, in the Mission Bay neighborhood. The Mezli founders thought of the...
Comments / 0