Skeletal remains of 1978 missing person from Lafayette identified in Tennessee

The skeletal remains of a 15-year-old girl found in Campbell County, Tennessee in 1985 were identified as Lafayette resident Tracy Sue Walker according to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Walker, who went missing from the Lafayette area in 1978, was found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Tennessee. The Big Wheel Gap area is a remote mountain range bordered by smaller towns, it was here where investigators found the skeletal remains of Walker in 1985.

Initially, forensic anthropologists determined the remains were of a “white female, likely between the ages of 10 and 15,” but investigators failed to ID the victim, according to the press release.

For the next decades the remains would be given the nickname ‘Baby Girl’ by forensic investigators, according to the press release.

It wasn't until 2007 when her remains were submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in order to have a DNA profile developed, according to the press release. Her profile was later entered into the Combined DNA Index System as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The case wasn’t reopened again until 2013 when a TBI agent began searching for new leads on the girl's identity. Nine years later in 2022, Othram, a private laboratory that analyzes human DNA, provided investigators with possible relatives of the victim living in Lafayette.

The victim’s relatives confirmed they had a relative go missing in 1978 and the remains were finally identified as Tracy Sue Walker.

Many details of the case remain unsolved, according to the press release, and investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of how Walker could’ve ended up in Tennessee to contact their bureau at 1-800-TBI-FIND.