What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope captures ‘extraordinary phenomenon’ in dazzling new photo
The US space agency snapped the image with its James Webb Space Telescope. Visible in the photograph is a binary pair of stars that are roughly 5,600 light-years away in the constellation of Cygnus. Binary stars are two stars orbiting a common center of mass. The brighter star is considered...
Boeing Rips Off America
Some see NASA’s newest rocket as a colossal waste of money, little more than pork-barrel politics.
NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch over engine cooling issue
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An engine cooling issue on NASA's giant new rocket for deep-space exploration forced the agency to call off the booster's much-anticipated launch debut early Monday (Aug. 29). NASA had mostly fueled its first Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket to launch the Artemis 1 moon mission...
These NASA photos of lightning strikes at the Artemis 1 moon rocket launch pad are amazing
Bolts of lightning struck several lightning towers surrounding the Artemis 1 mega moon rocket Saturday (Aug. 27), and there are epic photos showing just how it looked.
How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft
In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled
The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
Detailed orbital calculations will help assess the effect of the asteroid smasher. Six nights of observations by two powerful telescopes confirmed that the orbit of double asteroid Didymos is perfectly aligned for NASA's asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft to arrive in late September. The observations, conducted in early July by the Lowell...
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
NASA's Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days
The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: An Update on Artemis I Moon Mission, Webb Images Distant Planet
A first for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope …. And a new target launch date for the next commercial crew mission … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. An Update on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Mission. NASA’s uncrewed...
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
A Briefcase-Sized Box Is Already Making Oxygen on Mars
The Martian atmosphere, in its current state, is not Earthling-friendly at all. It's extremely thin, over 100 times less dense than Earth's, and is made up mostly of carbon dioxide. Any humans attempting to breathe it would soon find themselves not breathing at all. But on that dusty, dry, alien world, a small instrument, a little bigger than a briefcase, has been reliably pumping out breathable oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. It's the first demonstration of the processing of in situ resources for human use on another planet – establishing a way that breathable air could be generated for a human mission...
Universe Today
The Geology at Jezero Crater is Even More Complex Than Scientists Were Expecting
On February 18th, 2021, the Perseverance rover landed in the Jezero Crater on Mars. Since then, Perseverance has been exploring the region in search for evidence of past (and possibly present) life – much like its cousin, the Curiosity rover. This includes obtaining samples that will be placed in a cache and retrieved by a future ESA/NASA sample-return mission. These will be the first directly-retrieved samples of Martian rock and soil that will be analyzed in a laboratory on Earth, which are expected to reveal some tantalizing bits about the history of the Red Planet.
NASA plans 2nd attempt to launch Artemis moon rocket Saturday
NASA will make a second attempt to launch the agency's giant Space Launch System rocket Saturday on a test flight to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule around the moon and back, a major milestone in the agency's ambitious Artemis program.Grounded Monday by trouble cooling one of the rocket's four shuttle-era engines to the required pre-start temperature, managers said Tuesday engineers have come up with a work-around. Assuming final clearance to proceed, the launch team will start a fresh countdown at 4:07 p.m. EDT Thursday.That will set the stage for blastoff on the Artemis 1 mission at 2:17 p.m. Saturday,...
CBS News
